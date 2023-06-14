Connect with us

Gold Price Today, June. 14th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY
Gold Price Today, June. 13th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, June. 12th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 11th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 30th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Restaurant Owners Celebrate 24 Million Baht Lottery Win with 'Por Pu Sian Anan Nakarat' Ceremony

Gold Price Today, May. 29th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai lottery Statistics Reveal Top Numbers for June 1 Draw

Gold Price Today, May. 28th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 27th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 26th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 25th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 19th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Buddhist Monk Wins 6 Million Baht Jackpot in Thailand

Gold Price Today, May. 13th, 2023 –SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 12th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 11th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 10th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 9th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, May. 8th, 2023 – MONDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, June 14, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, June 14, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 14-6-2023 17:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 31,950.0050.00 32,050.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,381.2045.50 32,550.0050.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,950.0050.00 32,050.0050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,950.0050.00 32,050.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,960.00100.00 32,010.00100.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,955.0095.00 32,015.0095.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 31,950.0050.00 32,050.0050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,050 500 4,550
gold 1 salung 8,100 8,600
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,200 16,700
gold 1 baht 32,400 32,900

