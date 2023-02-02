Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Feb. 2nd, 2023 – THURSDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 2, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, February 2, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 2.2.2023 11:02</h2
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|30,100.00250.00
|30,200.00250.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|29,562.00242.60
|30,700.00250.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,100.00250.00
|30,200.00250.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,100.00200.00
|30,200.00200.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|30,150.00230.00
|30,200.00230.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,155.00240.00
|30,210.00240.00
|Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|30,100.00250.00
|30,200.00250.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,775
|500
|4,275
|gold 1 salung
|7,550
|8,050
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|15,100
|15,600
|gold 1 baht
|30,200
|30,700
