Gold Price Today, August. 20th, 2023 – SUNDAY
Gold Price Today, August. 13th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thailand Ranked in 9th Place Among the Best Countries for Retirement

Gold Price Today, July. 30th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 29th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 28th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 27th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 26th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 25th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 24th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 23rd, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 22nd, 2023 – SATURDAY

Thai Government Approves Exciting L6 and N3 Lottery Formats

Gold Price Today, July. 21st, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 20th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 19th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 18th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 16th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 15th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, July. 14th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, August. 20th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, August 20, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, August 20, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 20-6-2023 17:03

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 31,650.00 31,750.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,078.00 32,250.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,650.00 31,750.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,650.00 31,750.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,650.00 31,750.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,650.00 31,750.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 31,650.00 31,750.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519
gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575
gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

