Things to Consider When Getting Rhinoplasty in Singapore

Probably one of the first things that come to mind when people hear the word plastic surgery is rhinoplasty. Fair enough, but did you know that this type of plastic surgery dates way back to around 500 BCE? Interestingly, rhinoplasty was actually used to repair noses that were either damaged because of punishment, war, or disease. It was not until 1898 that it was used for aesthetic purposes.

Fast forward today, rhinoplasty has come a long way. A majority of Singaporeans who had their nose augmented in 2018 still chose to undergo rhinoplasty, despite its painstaking procedure. This surgical treatment, according to Money Smart, is one of the top 6 plastic surgery procedures done in Singapore for 2018.

Why rhinoplasty is still a popular choice over non-surgical nose augmentation procedures is not surprising. This article tells all.

Rhinoplasty: What you need to know

Rhinoplasty is major and invasive surgery. Patients should be aware of the advantages, disadvantages, risks, and side effects of the type of procedure they are to take.

This type of surgery involves thorough evaluations and patients must be a perfect fit to be able to qualify as a candidate to a nose job. In general, a patient ideal to undergo rhinoplasty must be in excellent health and expectations that are not farfetched. A patient must have an understanding of how the outcome of their nose could affect not only the different features of their face but also the functionality of the nose. When it comes to age, an individual must be over 16 to qualify for a Rhinoplasty surgery. Any cosmetic procedure done to people under 21 years of age must have parental consent prior to surgery or treatment. Smokers are not good candidates for this procedure.

To those wondering, there is no standard for “the perfect nose.” The goal of rhinoplasty is to augment the nose according to what the patient desires to achieve. However, this does not mean to say that whatever the patient wants, the patient gets. The end result of the nose job must still be able to harmonise all facial features. The nose should not take away any attention from the other parts of the face, which can happen if a nose is altered to the extremes.

Choosing the right plastic surgeon is crucial

If you are thinking to stay on the low after nose job, any huge change can be noticed by people, especially those who know you for a long time. Any slight difference that is done will probably go unnoticed, unless it looks unnatural. Either way, it is crucial for patients to choose the top rhinoplasty surgeon to do their nose job as the result of their surgery highly depends on the knowledge, skill, and technique used by the doctor.

Dr Seah from TES Clinic for Face & Jaw in Singapore shared the following advice on what you need to pay attention to and take into account when looking for a top rhinoplasty surgeon to do your nose job:

Good, honest, and open communication with patients

Is knowledgeable about this type of surgery

Has a proven track record when it comes to experience

Has the right skills to perform the operation

Rhinoplasty can be performed by either a licensed plastic surgeon or an otolaryngologist (ENT surgeon). There are a lot of competent surgeons that perform rhinoplasty in Singapore, so there is no need for you to seek surgery abroad.

Reasons why people augment their noses

Deciding to alter the appearance of your nose is a tough choice to make. It is a drastic one, too. Most patients get a nose job because they are unhappy with the way their noses look. Some do it for medical reasons. Below are the common reasons why people have their noses augmented:

Change unflattering features

Improve the quality of life

Improve the nose’s function

The parts of the nose that can be fixed with rhinoplasty are the bone, cartilage, and skin. These comprise the bridge and tip of the nose. The changes that can be done or repaired include:

According to aesthetic reasons Bulbous nose tip reshaping

Dorsal hump straightening

Heightened flat or low nose bridge

Reshaping of an upturned nose

Narrowing of a wide nose tip

According to function or medical reasons Broken noses

Chronic sinus problems

Cleft palate or lip

Deviated nasal septum

Injuries

Nasal inflammation due to chronic allergies

Other deformities

Rhinoplasty procedure basics

Rhinoplasty can be done in either an open or closed technique.

An open rhinoplasty means the surgeon operates on the nose by making incisions to the columella in order to draw back the skin and gain better access to the different parts of the nose.

A closed rhinoplasty means that the surgeon does the cut inside the nostrils to perform the procedure. This is doable on noses that have minimal deformities.

Patients are made unconscious during the entire operation using either IV sedation with local anaesthesia or general anaesthesia to ease pain and discomfort.

Rhinoplasty costs in Singapore

Be prepared to shell out around $5,000 to $20,000 for a rhinoplasty procedure in Singapore. The cost already includes fees for anaesthesia and other medications, surgeon’s services and follow-up reviews, facility and operating room. This is comparably cheap than getting your surgery outside of the country, which can balloon up due to airline, food, and accommodation costs.

Expectations following a rhinoplasty surgery

To say that there is no pain involved following a rhinoplasty surgery is a lie. A patient should be prepared to feel mild to moderate pain (depending on tolerance) after the procedure, especially when the anaesthesia begins to wear off. This can be managed by medications prescribed by your doctor that address pain management. There may also be risks and side effects that could happen. These are:

Adverse reactions to anaesthesia

Bleeding

Breathing difficulty

Bruising

Infection

Numbness

Pain

Scarring

Swelling

Patients are advised to avoid any physical and strenuous activities during their recovery period. Blowing of the nose and facial contortions must also be avoided. It is best to skip comedy films during your healing as smiling or laughing will cause pain. Any movement concerning the mouth or lips should be done in a gentle manner. When it comes to food, a soft diet is recommended after the surgery. Also, avoid wearing clothes that are needed to be pulled over the head. Best to stick with buttoned shirts.