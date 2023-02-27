How to play Florida Lottery? – Lottery Guide

FLORIDA LOTTO®, Florida lottery’s first jackpot game, can be yours for just $2! The jackpots begin at $1 million and roll until a winner is found, with drawings performed twice weekly.

Furthermore, each ticket purchased contains a randomly created “multiplier” number that automatically multiplies non-jackpot cash rewards by two, three, four, five, or ten times!

Players can add-on features to their FLORIDA LOTTO purchase for $1 per play, such as Double PlayTM to win cash prizes of up to $250,000 in an additional drawing and/or EZmatchTM to win rapid cash rewards of up to $500!

To play, visit any Florida Lottery retail location and use a new FLORIDA LOTTO digital or paper play slip to choose your numbers, Quick Pick, or make other play selections, or tell the retailer.

Each play slip contains 10 panels (A-J). In each panel played:

Select six numbers from 1 through 53, or mark the QP (Quick Pick) box in the panel and let the terminal randomly pick some or all of your numbers. For a chance to win cash prizes in an additional drawing held immediately after the FLORIDA LOTTO drawing, select the Double Play box using the same numbers played on your FLORIDA LOTTO ticket. Double Play costs $1 more per play. For a chance to win cash instantly, select the EZmatch box in a panel for $1 more per play. To play the same numbers for more than one draw, tell the retailer how many advances draws you wish to play or select the number of draws in the Advance Play section of your play slip. Mark the JACKPOT COMBO box for a $2 POWERBALL®, a $2 FLORIDA LOTTO®, and a $2 MEGA MILLIONS® Quick Pick ticket for the next available draw date. Give your completed play slip and payment to the retailer. You will receive a ticket printed with your numbers, draw date(s) and the total cost of the ticket. Each panel with EZmatch selected will receive a separate ticket with your FLORIDA LOTTO and EZmatch numbers. FLORIDA LOTTO tickets cannot be canceled. Please check your ticket(s) before you leave the store. You are responsible for the accuracy of your ticket(s). Check the official drawing results to see if you’re a winner! Draw results are available on this website, at authorized Florida Lottery retailers and by calling (850) 921-PLAY (7529). You may also watch the drawings online.

The drawings take place at 11:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On the night of the draw, tickets can be purchased until 10:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tickets purchased after 10:40 p.m. will be eligible for the following draw. Suppose you claim a reward on a winning Advance Play ticket before all of the drawings on the ticket have occurred.

In that case, you will be granted a continuation ticket with the same play numbers as the original ticket for the remaining draws.

The FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot prize will be shared among the winners. All other prizes are set payouts. If finances are insufficient, non-jackpot rewards may be paid pari-mutuel and lower than reported.

The advertised jackpot prize will be paid annually over 30 years or as a single cash payment of a lesser amount. See game rules. All non-jackpot prizes are set prize amounts.

Base Prize amounts for matching 3 of 6, 4 of 6, or 5 of 6 cannot be won and are shown as a starting point for the calculated value of the multiplied prizes. Free FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket for the next available draw.

