Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 2023 – 30/08/23 – WEDNESDAY

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today: This website offers incredibly quick results for the Kolkata Fatafat. We Give You Fast Kolkata FF Result Tips and Results.

Here, we offer today’s Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result. You are also provided a fortunate number and suggestions for the Kolkata FF Fatafat.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 30/08/23

30/08/2023 156 2 234 9 700 7 379 9 560 1 – – – – – –

A well-liked lottery game in Kolkata and the state of West Bengal is called Kolkata FF Fatafat. It is also referred to as “FF” or “Kolkata Fatafat”.

The player of this game chooses numerical numbers, and if their choices match the winning numbers, they are eligible to win prizes and gifts.

The game is played every day, and the results are revealed at a specific time. The lottery department of the West Bengal State Government oversees and organizes Kolkata FF.

What Is the Kolkata FF Fatafat?

In order to win, you must guess a number in the lottery game known as Kolkata Ff Fatafat, which is based on the Satta Matka game. When a person correctly predicts the right number, they can earn significant incentives.

There are no cheats or strategies for this game; you need to correctly guess a number in order to win.

All of the people who assert to have knowledge of the number are lying.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Timetable?

Here is the full timetable of all the bazi of the Kolkata Fatafat-

Serial No Bazi Time 1st Bazi 10:30 AM 2nd Bazi 12:00 PM 3rd Bazi 01:30 PM 4th Bazi 03:00 PM 5th Bazi 04:30 PM 6th Bazi 06:00 PM 7th Bazi 07:30 PM 8th Bazi 09:00 PM

Kolkata Fatafat FF Winning Tips?

Since this type of game depends entirely on luck rather than talent, there are no available techniques or strategies.

By looking at previous game results, you can have an idea and guess the precise number, or you can follow some lottery gurus who lead others.

One of them is Kolkata Ff Ghosh Babu, who has gained popularity for his gaming advice in this group.

How Can I View My Fatafat Kolkata Results Online?

First, use the phone’s browser to access their official website. Without using their official website, you cannot view the Kolkata Fatafat’s original results. www.kolkataff.com is their official website.

Then, on the front page of their official website, look for today’s game result and click on it.

You’ll be taken to a new website where all the numbers, which are essentially the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game’s outcome, are shown.

Comparing your lottery number to the numbers on the screen will reveal whether you are the new contest winner.

If your number corresponds to the ones on the screen, congratulations. Contact their official staff to claim your award and discover more details.

How To Check Online Fatafat Kolkata Result?

Without the Kolkata Fatafat’s official website, you cannot access the original results.

Use your Chrome browser or any other browser you are using to first explore their official website. www.kolkataff.com is their official website. Then, on the website’s home page, look for today’s game result and click on it. You will be taken to a new page where the Kolkata Fatafat results are being shown. Check your number against the numbers; if it coincides with the number being displayed, you have won the contest. To withdraw your reward and for additional information on the 8 Ball Pool reward, get in touch with the official staff.

August 2023 Chart

1 August 2023 678 468 179 569 688 256 258 338 1 8 7 0 2 3 5 4

2 August 2023 135 456 359 170 225 358 679 299 9 5 7 8 9 6 2 0

3 August 2023 458 157 159 560 224 267 788 128 7 3 5 1 8 5 3 1

4 August 2023 150 270 680 366 159 248 578 779 6 9 4 5 5 4 0 3

5 August 2023 157 336 259 670 477 240 680 189 3 2 6 3 8 6 4 8

6 August 2023 130 490 568 256 off off off off 4 3 9 3 – – – –

7 August 2023 135 580 347 478 800 360 150 238 9 3 4 9 8 9 6 3

8 August 2023 256 377 168 890 380 135 335 389 3 7 5 7 1 9 1 0

9 August 2023 468 136 567 115 489 345 234 360 8 0 8 7 1 2 9 9

10 August 2023 237 358 249 148 379 567 345 446 2 6 5 3 9 8 2 4

11 August 2023 669 570 150 245 235 457 800 558 1 2 6 1 0 6 8 8

12 August 2023 234 145 555 158 689 247 379 245 9 0 5 4 3 3 9 1

13 August 2023 134 150 270 900 off off off off 8 6 9 9 – – – –

14 August 2023 469 128 238 799 570 468 147 788 9 1 3 5 2 8 2 3

15 August 2023 off off off off off off off off – – – – – – – –

16 August 2023 280 178 357 479 260 117 680 569 0 6 5 0 8 9 4 0

17 August 2023 149 568 277 246 359 667 555 134 4 9 6 2 7 9 5 8

18 August 2023 335 234 679 689 136 256 580 777 1 9 2 3 0 3 3 1

19 August 2023 347 670 234 122 348 588 149 580 4 3 9 5 5 1 4 3

20 August 2023 135 670 258 159 off off off off 9 3 5 5 – – – –

21 August 2023 249 140 360 558 123 378 779 457 5 5 9 8 6 8 3 6

22 August 2023 190 379 237 135 449 280 347 790 0 9 2 9 7 0 4 6

23 August 2023 580 450 255 170 590 236 367 389 3 9 2 8 4 1 6 0

24 August 2023 360 480 125 237 334 578 236 688 9 2 8 2 0 0 1 2

25 August 2023 390 146 790 133 150 457 278 140 2 1 6 7 6 6 7 5

26 August 2023 134 566 235 189 588 140 377 147 8 7 0 8 1 5 7 2

27 August 2023 488 146 577 357 off off off off 0 1 9 5 – – – –

28 August 2023 358 124 450 226 680 110 370 269 6 7 9 0 4 2 0 7

29 August 2023 489 245 168 679 790 249 267 557 1 1 5 2 6 5 5 7

More In: Fatafat FF