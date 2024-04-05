How to Choose the Perfect Garage Door

Garage doors are often overlooked as an essential component of a house’s functionality and facade when considering the different elements that make up the structure.

Because garage doors get used numerous times a week and have a direct impact on a house’s curb appeal, it is important to understand the different factors involved in choosing the right components for your property.

When choosing garage doors Melbourne locals have to consider various aspects, including the different types of doors, materials, and crucial details like demanding weather conditions.

Different Types of Garage Doors for Residential Use

There are many types of garage doors available on the market. The following are commonly used for residential properties:

Roller doors

Sectional doors

Counterweight doors (also called tilt doors)

Each type of garage door works in a distinct manner, making them suitable for different applications and styling. The primary difference is in the way they open, and this affects the material each door can be made of, which in turn affects the cost and aesthetics.

There are pros and cons to each of the different types of doors, and your ideal type depends on what your needs and preferences are. Let’s take a look and see which door will suit you best.

Roller Doors

Roller doors are one of the most popular types of garage doors Melbourne residents choose, primarily because they are affordable, durable, and come in a vast array of designs that can be installed directly out of the box. They are also easy to operate.

Roller doors are made up of many narrow, horizontal sections — visually similar to planks — that give the door the ability to roll up into a housing that is fastened to the garage’s ceiling or lintels. This allows the door to open without needing any space in front of it, which is a huge advantage on smaller properties.

These doors are usually fitted with an electronic opener but can be operated manually with relative ease.

On the downside, the housing that the door rolls into can require as much as 500mm headroom. If the area between the lowest part of the ceiling and the lintel is limited, this type of door will not work.

Another factor to consider is styling. The surface with its many narrow, horizontal lines creates a distinct pattern that has limited styling options. Homeowners with bespoke properties may find that it distracts from the aesthetic of the house, and may need to look at a more customisable option.

Sectional Doors

Sectional doors are another popular choice. These doors consist of four or five hinged panels that allow the door to open upwards as it slides along rails close to the ceiling.

One of the pros of sectional doors is that they can be installed in places with minimal headroom. Since roller doors need a lot more headroom, sectional doors are an ideal solution for limited space.

Sectional doors are also easy to operate, especially if they are motorised, although it is possible to open them by hand if necessary.

For properties with short driveways or a lack of parking, sectional doors can be a solution since they open upwards, allowing drivers to park their cars very close to the garage door without fear of damage.

The larger panels of sectional doors lend themselves to a wider range of finishes and additional styling, making them more versatile aesthetically. They may not be as customisable as tilt doors, but their price and ease of use make up for it.

Counterweight/Tilt Doors

Counterweight doors are solid doors that work with a counterweight system to offset their weight when opening. They usually feature spring hinges and need ample space in front of the garage to swing forward. These doors can get very heavy, depending on their cladding.

These doors have a huge advantage over the other options: they can be clad with (almost) anything. This allows for unparalleled customisation, letting homeowners increase their house’s curb appeal and create any design they can think of.

This level of customisation can come with a lofty price tag, so be aware of this if these doors appeal to you.

Different Materials

Although the type of door is an important factor in choosing the right garage door, another crucial consideration is the material used for the door. Different materials will play an important role in the durability, cost and aesthetics of your garage door, so make sure you do proper research on each before making your final decision.

Insulation

A final thing to consider is insulation. Insulation isn’t usually part of a standard installation, but some Australian cities are known for extreme heat. In the case where temperature control is a concern, insulation can be added as an additional layer.

Some materials are more insulating than others, so speak to a garage door specialist if you are going to use your garage for long-term storage or as a home office or bedroom.

In Conclusion

Choosing the right garage door is an important decision for a homeowner. There are plenty of options available that cover a wide range of costs, materials, and designs, making it an accessible investment no matter what your needs are.

