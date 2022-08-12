Hot Dogs, The 13 Most Delicious In America

(CTN News) – Hot dogs are another iconic American comfort food that shines in the summer, along with burgers, ice cream, and barbecue. No matter how you prepare or garnish it.

This savory staple never goes out of style, whether savored at a ballpark, on a picnic blanket, or on the sidewalk by a street cart. There is no better time of year to indulge in fried franks than during the summer.

Having a family cookout is all well and good, but if you’d prefer to avoid common mistakes, there is one sure-fire way to satisfy your hot dog cravings: by tasting a high-quality version from a seasoned pro.

There are many styles, buns, and toppings available for hot dogs across the country. Detroit, Tucson, and Seattle have regional styles, but classic wieners can be found everywhere.

Hot dogs are prepared using different techniques and topped with everything from peanut butter and jelly to fried eggs, collard greens, and Fruity Pebbles cereal. In cities such as Chicago and New York.

You can still find old-fashioned hot dog stands, but you can also be creative and try something completely different. Let’s get started with the best hot dogs in America.