Top Traditional UK Dishes All Thai Migrants Must Try

UK dishes are produced to the highest welfare standards, and the taste of the dishes can make you fall in love with the UK.

As a Thai Migrants, UK dishes should be among the things you must enjoy when you move to the UK.

While you may not get the chance to try all UK foods when you migrate to the UK, your visit to the UK won’t be complete if you fail to eat the top traditional UK dishes.

This article will tell you the top traditional UK dishes you need to eat after contacting a London immigration lawyer for the UK immigration.

So kindly go through the food list below and prepare to taste them as you plan to move to the UK.

Fish and Chips

Fish and chips are one of the foods you’ll see on almost every street in the UK.

In fact, it is widely considered Britain’s national dish. This dish consists of fried fish in batter and chips.

Haddock and cod are the most common fish species used to make this dish. You can decide to eat the dish alone or sprinkle little salt and vinegar on it to serve as accompaniments.

Apple Crumble

Apple crumble is a delicious traditional UK dish. The taste of apple crumble will make you wish you could get indefinite leave to remain to keep enjoying this meal every day.

The dish comprises cored, peeled, and sliced apples with salt, butter, brown sugar, and flour.

There are several benefits of apple crumble to the body.

But the most important one is that it fights and protects the body from many diseases due to its anti-oxidants. So, you’ll get rich access to anti-oxidants whenever you consume the food.

Bangers and Mash

Banger and mash is a dish made from sausages and mashed potatoes.

Sometimes, onion gravy is added to the dish to give it an added flavor and taste. The dish is very common in almost UK restaurants and homes because of its delicious taste and high nutritional value.

Full English Breakfast

This dish consists of sausages, bacon, eggs, baked beans, mushroom, tomatoes, toast, and beverages as an accompaniment.

The long list of ingredients that make up the dish is why the word “full” is included in the dish’s name.

However, the word “breakfast” doesn’t mean the dish is available only in the morning.

In fact, a full English breakfast is a meal you can get at all times of the day in almost all UK restaurants. The dish has an enticing taste that will make you start thinking of immigrating to the UK permanently.

Cream Tea

Cream tea combines tea with clotted cream, jam, scones, and sometimes butter.

To enjoy this dish, add jam and clotted cream to scones and take it with the tea.

Cream tea is very common across every corner of the UK. You’ll even find it in cafés, so you won’t have to go several miles before you find somewhere to enjoy cream tea.

Steak and Kidney Pie

This dish is made from diced kidneys, beef, and fried onions. The mere appearance of the food is inviting.

The dish comes wrapped up in pastry. Its delicious taste compliments its enticing appearance.

It’s one food you can quicklyquickly become addicted to when you move to the UK. Just one bite is all it takes for you to fall in love with steak and kidney pie.

Ploughman’s lunch

A ploughman’s lunch is a dish consisting of cheese, bread, and beer, usually accompanied by pickles and butter. Most Britons eat this dish at lunchtime, but you can eat it at any time of the day if you wish.

Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s pie is from minced lamps, onions, and mashed potato sauce. It takes just a few minutes to prepare shepherd’s pie, yet its taste will leave you in awe when you eat it for the first time.

You may even learn how to cook a home version of shepherd’s pie within a short time.

Some restaurants vary the ingredients of shepherd’s pie a little by adding a few other vegetables like carrots and peas to the pie.

Conclusion

As a migrant from Thailand, you won’t have to miss your native dishes with strong aromatic components while in the UK if you cultivate the habit of eating top traditional UK dishes.

The dishes are equally as good as the top dishes in Thailand.

The taste of some of the traditional UK dishes will surpass your expectations and cause you to fall in love with the UK.

