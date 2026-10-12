Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

When you pay a friend or need to receive money, sharing a long bank account number can be a hassle. PromptPay lets you send and receive money in Thailand using a linked mobile phone number or Thai national ID instead, so you don’t have to give out your account number. It’s part of Thailand’s real-time PromptPay payment network.

Registration links an eligible identifier to an existing bank account. The steps are usually handled through your bank, and knowing the identifier rules, fees, and transfer limits can help you set it up with confidence. Here’s how to register and why PromptPay can make everyday payments easier.

Key Takeaways

PromptPay links an eligible Thai bank account to a mobile number or Thai national ID, letting you receive money without sharing your account number.

Register through your bank’s app, online banking, ATM, or branch; available options and steps vary by bank.

Each identifier can generally link to one account at a time. Foreign residents may be able to register with a Thai mobile number, depending on their bank.

Registration is usually free, but transfer fees and limits depend on your bank and channel. Check the Bank of Thailand’s PromptPay guidance and Thai bank account requirements before signing up.

PromptPay: Registering and Why It Matters

PromptPay is Thailand’s payment system, not a separate bank account or digital wallet. Registering links an eligible identifier, such as your Thai mobile number or national ID, to an existing bank account. That way, someone can send money to you without asking for your account number. The Bank of Thailand’s PromptPay overview explains how the system connects identifiers with bank accounts.

How PromptPay connects your details to a bank account

When you register, your bank associates your chosen identifier with an account that can receive transfers. A sender enters that registered phone number or ID in their banking app, and PromptPay routes the payment to the linked account. You still hold and manage your money through your bank, and your identifier does not become a new account or wallet.

An identifier generally points to one receiving account at a time. If you have accounts at multiple banks, check your bank’s rules to see which identifiers you can link and where payments will land. PromptPay also supports Thai QR payment arrangements, but scanning a QR code is a payment method, not a registration step. QR codes can serve different payment flows, so their fees and setup requirements may differ.

Why registering can make everyday payments easier

For routine person-to-person transfers, a registered phone number is often easier to share than a long account number. You can also receive payments from people who bank elsewhere, as long as their bank supports the transfer. Before confirming, check the recipient name and amount shown in your banking app. PromptPay reduces the details you need to exchange, but it doesn’t remove the need to verify a payment.

At businesses that accept Thai QR payments, you can scan the displayed code with a participating banking app and review the payment details before sending. The experience can make small purchases or bills easier to pay, though the QR process may not use the same registration requirements or fees as a person-to-person transfer. Bank rules and charges can vary by channel.

For more background on its everyday role, see how PromptPay works across Thailand.

How to Register for PromptPay Through Your Bank

Register PromptPay through the bank that holds the account where you want to receive transfers. You can usually sign up in the bank’s app, online, at an ATM, or at a branch, but available options and requirements vary. Check your bank’s current instructions before you start.

Choose a phone number or Thai national ID

Most individuals register either a Thai mobile phone number or a Thai national ID number. Each identifier can link to only one bank account at a time. However, you may be able to link your national ID to an account at one bank and your phone number to an account at another.

Choose an identifier you control and expect to keep. If you use a phone number, make sure it’s registered with your mobile provider and can receive verification messages. Banks may have different eligibility rules, especially for customers who aren’t Thai citizens. The Bank of Thailand’s PromptPay information outlines the basic registration process.

Register in mobile banking, online, at an ATM, or at a branch

First, sign in to your bank’s mobile or internet banking service, or visit an ATM or branch. Look for a menu labeled “PromptPay,” “PromptPay registration,” or a similar term. The exact wording depends on the bank, and not every bank offers every channel.

Next, select the eligible account you want to receive transfers. Choose the identifier to link, then review the details shown on screen, including the account and phone number or ID. If the information is correct, follow the bank’s verification steps and confirm registration. A bank may request an OTP or additional identity checks, particularly when you register a mobile number.

If you’re visiting a branch, bring identification and any documents the bank requests. Customers who need to set up phone access first can review these tips for Thai mobile banking and OTPs. Confirm current channel availability and requirements with your bank before starting.

Check that registration worked before sharing your details

After confirming, check the bank app or confirmation message to see which account is linked to your identifier. If you can’t find a status screen or aren’t sure the setup succeeded, contact the bank before sharing the number or ID.

Then ask someone you trust to send a small test transfer. Have them check the recipient name displayed in their app before sending, and confirm that the money arrives in your linked account. Once the test succeeds, you can share that registered PromptPay detail with others.

Know the Fees, Limits, and Account-Linking Rules

Before you rely on PromptPay for regular payments, check how your identifier is registered and what your bank charges. PromptPay provides the payment network, while banks set many account and channel terms.

Understand which identifiers can be linked and changed

A mobile phone number or Thai national ID can be linked to only one bank account at a time. In particular, you can’t assign one phone number to multiple accounts. If you use different identifier types, your bank may let you link them to separate accounts.

Contact your bank to change or remove a PromptPay registration. Do this before closing the linked account or changing phone numbers, so payments don’t keep routing to an account you no longer use. Ask the bank to confirm the old registration has been removed before linking the identifier elsewhere.

Check transfer fees and daily limits with your bank

Fees can depend on the transfer amount, bank, and channel. The Bank of Thailand publishes a PromptPay fee schedule with capped charges by amount, while many banks have offered free digital transfers. Your bank may still apply different charges through an ATM or another channel, so check its current PromptPay fee guidance before sending a large payment.

Banks also set their own per-transfer and daily limits. Those caps can vary by account, customer, and banking channel, so don’t assume another customer’s limit applies to you. Separate PromptPay limits from any broader mobile or internet banking controls, such as Thailand’s daily mobile banking transfer limits.

Also check what kind of payment you’re making. A person-to-person transfer uses the recipient’s registered identifier, while merchant QR payments can follow different bank or payment-provider terms. The fee schedule for one type of transfer doesn’t necessarily tell you what a business QR transaction will cost. When in doubt, review the payment screen and your bank’s current fee and limit details before confirming.

Using PromptPay Safely, Including for Foreign Residents

PromptPay makes it easy to send money using a registered identifier, but a transfer can be difficult to recover if you enter the wrong details. Take a moment to confirm the payment, and check your bank’s requirements if you’re a foreign resident.

Protect yourself from misdirected payments and scams

Before you confirm a transfer, check that the recipient name matches the person or business you intend to pay. Review the amount, too, especially if you copied payment details from a message or scanned a QR code. If the displayed name looks unfamiliar or doesn’t match, stop and verify the details with the recipient through a trusted channel.

Never share your banking password, PIN, or one-time password (OTP) with someone who contacts you. A caller or text sender claiming to represent your bank should not need those details. Instead, open your bank’s official app or call the number on your bank card. Avoid links in unexpected messages, and don’t let anyone access your phone or banking app remotely.

If you send money to the wrong recipient or notice a transfer you didn’t authorize, contact your bank promptly through an official channel. Share the transaction details and ask the bank to record your case and explain what steps it can take. A completed transfer may be hard to reverse, so quick reporting matters, though it can’t guarantee recovery. For more steps, see how to report a scam or fraud in Thailand.

What foreign residents should ask their bank

Foreign residents may be able to register a Thai mobile number with a bank, but eligibility and procedures vary. Before enrolling, ask whether your account qualifies, which identifiers the bank accepts for non-Thai customers, and whether you need to register in person. Also confirm what identification and phone verification the bank requires.

Bangkok Bank is one example, not a rule for every bank. Its published guidance describes foreign-customer registration at a branch with an eligible account and a passport for identification. Under that process, the mobile number is the PromptPay identifier linked to the account. Check Bangkok Bank’s PromptPay guidance for its current requirements, then confirm details directly with your own bank before visiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

PromptPay rules are straightforward, but account eligibility, phone changes, and bank fees can cause confusion. These answers cover common details to check before relying on a registration.

Can I register PromptPay without a Thai bank account?

No. PromptPay registration links an eligible identifier, such as a mobile number, to an account at a participating Thai bank. If you don’t have an eligible account, ask a bank about its account-opening and identity requirements before starting; requirements can differ, especially for foreign residents. The Bank of Thailand’s PromptPay guidance explains the basic account-linking process.

Can I link the same phone number to accounts at two banks?

No. A mobile number can be linked to only one bank account at a time, although you may use different identifiers for separate accounts if your bank allows it. To use the number with another bank, ask the bank that currently holds the registration to remove or move it first. Confirm the change before sharing the number for transfers.

Can I still receive money if I change my phone number?

Your old number may remain linked to PromptPay until you update or remove it through your bank. As a result, transfers sent to that number could still go to the account attached to the existing registration. Update the registration promptly, then tell regular senders whether to use your new number or another registered identifier.

Is every PromptPay transfer free?

No. Fees can vary by bank, transfer amount, and channel, although many banks waive charges for digital transfers. An ATM transfer may have a different fee from a transfer in the bank’s app. Before sending a larger amount, review your bank’s current fee schedule and check any charge shown before confirming.

Can I cancel or change a PromptPay registration?

Generally, yes. You can manage a registration through your bank, but the available channels and steps differ. Check the bank’s app or contact support before closing the linked account, so you can remove or update the registration first. For a wider look at PromptPay in Thailand’s digital payments system, see how the network connects bank transfers across the country.