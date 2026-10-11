Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK -An old flood-aid link can send you to the wrong program. Thailand’s flood relief payments are tied to a particular disaster and program year, so the 2025 instructions aren’t universal.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) used flood68.disaster.go.th for its 2025 rainy-season program, identified as 2568 in Thai dates. Checking your flood payment status requires a 13-digit Thai national ID number. Start with the correct program, follow the lookup steps, then contact the office that accepted your application if payment hasn’t arrived.

Key Takeaways

The instructions below apply to the 2025 rainy-season flood relief program, rather than every flood-aid payment in Thailand.

The status lookup uses a 13-digit Thai national ID number, entered without spaces on DDPM’s official portal.

Local, district, and provincial review can precede DDPM’s payment processing; an application record alone doesn’t establish payment approval.

Government Savings Bank handled the program’s payments through PromptPay, so account problems could affect transfers.

Keep application records private, and never share banking passwords, PINs, or one-time codes to release aid.

Checking Your Flood Payment Status Step by Step in Thailand

For the 2025 rainy-season program, the reported lookup process used DDPM’s website and a green status-tracking tab. Follow these steps for that program only:

Visit DDPM’s 2025 rainy-season portal. Choose the green status-tracking tab. Enter your 13-digit Thai national ID number without spaces. Select “ตรวจสอบสถานะ,” the status-check button, to display the result.

For another program year, use the current official government page identified by DDPM or your local authority. Portals and eligibility rules can differ.

Have your ID and application details ready

Keep your national ID card nearby so you can enter the number accurately. If available, also have your application receipt or reference details ready for follow-up.

Before entering personal information, check that you’re on the government’s disaster.go.th website. Avoid links in unsolicited messages that ask you to provide identity or banking information elsewhere. Don’t post your ID number in public comments or group messages, even when asking for help with a missing result.

Understand what the result does, and does not, confirm

An application may pass through local administrative, district, and provincial review before its information reaches DDPM for payment. Those checks are part of Thailand’s flood compensation process.

Read the wording displayed on your result rather than assigning a fixed meaning to a label mentioned elsewhere. A record showing that your application exists doesn’t automatically establish approval or a transfer date.

A portal status and a bank deposit are separate records. Check your account before treating the payment as received.

What to do if your flood relief payment is delayed or rejected

For the 2025 program, applicants could contact the municipality or subdistrict administrative organization where they applied. Start there when the result is unclear, the application hasn’t progressed, or the payment hasn’t arrived.

Ask the office to explain the application decision, identify any missing documents, and state the next review step. Keep the questions tied to your application record. This helps distinguish an unresolved eligibility review from a payment problem.

Check bank and PromptPay details after a failed transfer

Government Savings Bank handled the 2025 program’s payments, with reported transfers through PromptPay linked to the recipient’s national ID.

After a failed transfer, address account problems with your bank, then notify the local authority that accepted your application. Ask that office to confirm the registered account information and explain the correction process. Correcting an account issue doesn’t, by itself, establish when another transfer will take place.

Keep records and watch for payment scams

Save the status result, application papers, and messages from the responsible office. Keep dated copies so you can explain what happened during follow-up without relying on memory.

Don’t pay someone who promises to release your disaster payment. Never share banking passwords, PINs, or one-time passcodes for that purpose. If a message requests money or sensitive credentials, contact the responsible authority through an official channel rather than replying to the sender.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the 2025 flood payment portal for a different flood year?

The portal was for the 2025 rainy-season program; don’t assume it displays applications from another year. DDPM or your local authority is the appropriate source for the correct year-specific channel, because Thai government payment services cover different programs.

What if the status page cannot find my national ID number?

First, check for typing errors and confirm that the application used the same ID number. If the result remains missing, contact the local office that accepted the application with your receipt or reference details, if available.

How much was the 2025 rainy-season flood payment?

The reported rate was 9,000 baht per eligible household, subject to the 2025 flood relief conditions. Payment depended on the program rules, verified flood impact, and approval; that amount isn’t a promise for later programs.

Where should I ask why my application was rejected?

Start with the municipality or subdistrict administrative organization where you filed. Ask for the recorded reason and whether a review or correction process is available for your application.

Do I need to pay a fee to receive flood relief money?

Treat any demand for a payment-release fee, password, PIN, or one-time code as suspicious. Verify the request directly with the responsible local authority through an official contact channel, rather than using contact details supplied by the sender.

Keep the Program Year Attached to Your Claim

A useful flood payment status check starts with the correct program year. Use its official channel, read the result carefully, and keep your application records ready.

If the result is unclear or payment hasn’t arrived, contact the local office that handled your application. The 2025 portal and payment details belong to that relief program and may not apply to later assistance.