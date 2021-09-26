SICK Redditors have advised people not to Google “space movie 1992” in a bid to fool them into a bigoted joke.

The shocking endeavour at satire started coursing on the conversation stage Reddit, prior to spreading across social media and becoming one of Google’s top autofill ideas.

Gayniggers from Outer Space(Space Movie 1992)

Those deluded by the horrible stunt discover indexed lists for the 1992 short film, Gayn****** from Outer Space.

The science-fiction flick follows a gathering of intergalactic gay individuals of colour from planet Anus, who visit Earth to clear out the female populace and make an all-male gay society.

The film loans its name to “Grave Robbers from Outer Space”, the first title of the 1959 thriller, “Plan 9 from Outer Space”.

The expectations of the 1992 film have for some time been questioned, as watchers question whether it is bigoted and homophobic instead of an innocuous parody.

The snide pursuit cautioning initially started flowing back in 2016, preceding reappearing in 2020 and the beginning of this current year.

The joke has kept on spreading across social media as pitiless tricksters endeavour to stun clueless web clients with the bigoted comment.

The most recent string concerning the movie was named, “I was advised to google space movie 1992 and was not disillusioned,” and posted on February 3.

Other Reddit clients overwhelmed the remarks, interested by the joke and adulating the film – while some made a move to post detestable maltreatment.

Incalculable images have since been made of the gag, which started to acquire a foothold on Twitter and Facebook.

Gayniggers from Outer Space Cast, Plot, Reception

Space Movie 1992 Cast

Coco P. Dalbert as ArmInAss

Sammy Saloman as Capt. B. Dick

Gerald F. Hail as D. Ildo

Gbartokai Dakinah as Sgt. Shaved Balls

Konrad Fields as Mr. Schwul

Johnny Conny as Black Gay Ambassador

Tony Thomas as White Gay Ambassador

Space Movie 1992 Plot

The film follows a gathering of intergalactic gay Black men from the planet Anus, who find the presence of female animals on planet Earth. Utilizing rayguns, they continue to dispense with females individually from Earth, evoking appreciation from the recently mistreated male populace. Prior to leaving the planet, they depart behind a “Gay Ambassador” to instruct the Earthlings about their better approach forever.

Space Movie 1992 Reception

The film has been portrayed as a “queer-interest Dutch B movie in the hyper-offensive practice of John Waters”, and is said to have engaged a crowd of people of “geeky white young men” who loved the idea of blaxploitation. The film was utilized in a selecting effort by the Internet savage gathering Gay Nigger Association of America in the 2000s.