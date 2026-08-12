The Real Cost of Thailand’s Gas-Powered Grid and LNG Dependence

BANGKOK – Thailand’s power system depends heavily on gas, which once offered relatively stable and affordable electricity. That advantage is weakening as production from domestic fields declines and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) fills the gap. In 2024, LNG supplied about 29% of Thailand’s gas, while gas-fired plants generated roughly two-thirds of the country’s electricity.

The cost reaches beyond the fuel burned at power plants. Imported LNG exposes Thailand to global price spikes, while excess generating capacity can leave consumers paying for plants that run below their potential. Higher fuel costs also place upward pressure on electricity bills, and gas combustion adds carbon emissions and local air pollution. Long-term LNG contracts, terminals, and new gas plants could extend those costs for decades.

Gas isn’t the only problem, and replacing it overnight isn’t practical. However, Thailand’s dependence makes clear that energy security, affordable power, and cleaner generation are tied together. The first step is to examine how declining domestic supply and rising LNG imports are changing the economics of the grid.

Key Takeaways

Gas generated about 68% of Thailand’s electricity in 2024 , leaving power prices exposed to fuel costs and supply disruptions.

, leaving power prices exposed to fuel costs and supply disruptions. LNG supplied roughly 29% of Thailand’s gas consumption , and declining domestic production could push that share higher.

, and declining domestic production could push that share higher. Long-term LNG contracts, terminals, and gas plants may improve short-term security while extending import costs for decades.

Thailand’s planned LNG capacity could reach 29.8 million metric tons per year by 2037 , according to Thailand’s energy market overview.

, according to Thailand’s energy market overview. Expanding renewables, grid flexibility, and energy storage can reduce gas demand without sacrificing reliability, as BloombergNEF’s Thailand power-grid analysis explains.

The Real Cost of Thailand’s Gas-Powered Grid Is More Than the Fuel Bill

Thailand’s electricity system relies on the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), private power producers, and imported electricity. EGAT owns and operates major plants and manages the national grid, while independent power producers and small power producers supply much of the electricity under contracts.

Depending on the year and source, gas has supplied roughly 53% to 68% of Thailand’s electricity generation. That range reflects different reporting methods and demand conditions, but the direction is clear: gas remains the system’s main source of power.

The real cost includes more than the wholesale price of fuel. Households and businesses may pay through electricity tariffs, while taxpayers and public agencies carry costs linked to infrastructure, capacity payments, fuel security, and emissions. As domestic gas declines, each part of that calculation becomes harder to control.

Why Thailand Built Such a Gas-Heavy Power System

Thailand’s gas-heavy model once had practical advantages. Gas-fired plants can start and adjust output more easily than coal plants, which helps EGAT balance daily demand and respond to sudden changes in consumption. That flexibility supported a growing economy without requiring every plant to run at full output all the time.

Domestic offshore gas from the Gulf of Thailand also made the fuel relatively convenient. Thailand could produce gas near its power plants and industrial centers, reducing exposure to ocean shipping and foreign currency costs. Gas also produces less local air pollution than coal, especially for sulfur dioxide and particulate matter.

Those benefits shaped successive power development plans. Long-term contracts gave private producers confidence to finance new plants, while EGAT could plan transmission upgrades and fuel supply around expected demand. The structure improved reliability, but it also committed the system to a large fleet of gas-fired capacity.

That earlier logic now creates a financial risk. Plants built around reliable domestic gas must compete for a fuel supply that is less certain and more expensive. Fixed contracts and capacity payments can continue even when plants run less often, leaving consumers to support infrastructure that no longer enjoys its original fuel advantage.

The Supply Shift From Local Fields to Imported LNG

Thailand once depended mainly on Gulf of Thailand production, supported by pipeline gas from Myanmar. As those fields matured and output declined, imported LNG began filling the shortfall. A recent estimate puts Thailand’s 2023 gas supply at about 61% from the Gulf of Thailand, 25% from LNG, and 14% from Myanmar. The Thailand Development Research Institute’s energy analysis provides the same broad breakdown.

LNG arrives by ship as a refrigerated liquid. Thailand must unload it at a receiving terminal, store it, and heat it in a regasification facility before sending the gas through pipelines to power plants and other users. Each stage adds infrastructure and operating costs.

Imported LNG also exposes Thailand to risks that domestic gas largely avoided. International benchmark prices can rise during cold weather, supply shortages, or strong demand in Asia. Shipping rates, exchange-rate changes, and geopolitical disruptions can raise the delivered cost even when Thai electricity demand stays steady.

Thailand’s gas supply can become more secure in volume while becoming less predictable in price.

That shift changes the economics of every gas-fired plant. A fuel system once tied mainly to local fields is now increasingly connected to global commodity markets, and households ultimately feel that connection through electricity bills.

How Imported LNG Makes Thailand’s Electricity More Expensive and Less Secure

Replacing declining domestic gas with LNG keeps gas-fired plants operating, but it also transfers more power-system risk to global fuel markets. Thailand must pay for the cargo, shipping, regasification, storage, pipelines, and financial exposure that domestic production once avoided.

Global LNG Prices Can Reach Thai Power Bills

LNG prices can rise sharply when cold weather increases heating demand in major markets. Supply outages, wars, shipping disruptions, and competition from large buyers such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Europe can push prices higher within weeks. Thailand then competes for the same cargoes, even when its own electricity demand has barely changed.

Thai importers can combine long-term contracts with spot purchases. Long-term deals provide more predictable supply and reduce exposure to daily price swings. However, they can also commit buyers to fixed volumes and contract terms when domestic gas, renewable power, or electricity demand changes.

Spot purchases offer flexibility when domestic production falls, or demand rises unexpectedly. The tradeoff is price risk. A cargo bought during a global shortage can cost far more than one purchased under normal conditions. Thailand therefore faces a choice between paying for stability through contracts and paying for flexibility through volatile spot markets.

When LNG becomes more expensive, gas-fired generators face higher fuel costs. Those costs can flow into electricity tariffs, particularly through fuel-adjustment mechanisms, although no single bill increase comes only from gas. Businesses also feel the effect through higher operating costs, especially in manufacturing, hotels, transport, and other sectors that use large amounts of electricity.

Terminal Expansion Solves One Risk While Creating Another

Thailand currently operates two major LNG receiving facilities in Rayong. Map Ta Phut Terminal 1 has reported capacity of about 11.5 million metric tons per year, while the Nong Fab terminal adds about 7.5 million. Together, their commonly cited operating capacity is about 19 million metric tons per year, with broader planning figures placing the combined system near 21.5 million metric tons annually. Nong Fab’s terminal specifications show the scale of infrastructure required to receive, store, and regasify imported fuel.

A planned third terminal is expected to begin at roughly 5 million metric tons per year, with room for expansion. That capacity would give Thailand more options when a supplier fails or domestic gas output declines. It could also reduce dependence on one receiving site.

The financial risk comes later if gas demand falls. Solar, wind, batteries, energy efficiency, and regional power trading could reduce the amount of gas Thailand needs. Terminals, storage tanks, jetties, and pipelines still require repayment and maintenance even when they operate below capacity.

A stranded asset is infrastructure that cannot earn enough revenue to justify its cost because demand or market conditions have changed. A third LNG terminal could improve short-term fuel access while leaving consumers responsible for expensive facilities that the power system uses less often.

Import Dependence Leaves Thailand Exposed to Outside Events

Thailand’s LNG supply can involve cargoes linked to Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, the United States, Oman, Brunei, and other producers. That range provides choice, but it doesn’t remove exposure. Every cargo depends on available production, a functioning export terminal, a ship, and open routes through major Asian shipping lanes.

Exchange rates add another pressure. LNG is generally priced in US dollars, while Thai electricity costs and household incomes are measured in baht. If the baht weakens, the same cargo costs more in local currency before the gas reaches a power plant.

Contract timing matters too. A long-term agreement can protect Thailand during a shortage, but an inflexible contract may become costly if cheaper fuel or renewable electricity becomes available. Spot buying creates the opposite risk, since a buyer may need to purchase cargoes when prices are already high.

Pipeline gas from Myanmar remains uncertain because production, investment, and political conditions can change. Energy security therefore means more than owning enough generating capacity. Thailand must also be able to afford and physically obtain the fuel needed to run those plants.

The Hidden Bill for Idle Gas Plants and Excess Capacity

Thailand’s gas bill includes more than the fuel burned to generate electricity. It also includes payments that keep power plants available, even when demand is low, and generators produce very little power. That arrangement can protect reliability, but it can also leave ratepayers covering a large fleet of underused assets.

How Power Contracts Shift Risk to Ratepayers

A capacity payment is a fee for keeping a power plant ready to supply electricity. The payment is separate from the charge for electricity the plant actually produces.

A simple example is a restaurant that agrees to stay open every day because customers might arrive during the dinner rush. The owner still pays rent, staff, and maintenance on a slow night. If a utility signs a similar availability contract with a gas plant, it may pay to keep that plant ready, even when the plant runs for only a few hours.

Utilities sign these contracts for a practical reason. Thailand needs enough generating capacity to meet peak demand, cover unexpected outages, and maintain grid stability when other sources produce less power. A gas plant can also adjust output more easily than some other generators, which makes it useful during sudden changes in demand.

The problem starts when contracted capacity grows faster than electricity consumption. A plant may have a contract to supply 500 megawatts, but that does not mean it produces 500 megawatts every hour. The contracted figure describes what the plant can make available. Actual generation depends on demand, dispatch decisions, fuel prices, maintenance, and the output of other plants.

IEEFA reported that in 2025, seven of Thailand’s 11 contracted private gas plants operated below a 10% utilization rate. Those plants were part of more than 11 gigawatts of capacity, and IEEFA estimated that payments to EGAT and ratepayers had reached THB159 billion since 2023. The figure is a reported estimate, not a direct measure of every household’s bill, but it shows the scale of the financial commitment. See IEEFA’s analysis of Thailand’s underused gas fleet.

Utilization matters because a plant’s fixed costs are spread across the electricity it produces. When a generator runs often, each kilowatt-hour carries a smaller share of construction, financing, staffing, and maintenance costs. When it runs rarely, those costs remain while the plant delivers fewer units of electricity.

A low utilization rate does not make a gas plant free. It can make each unit of electricity from that plant more expensive.

Ratepayers may therefore pay twice: first for available capacity, then for costly fuel when the plant is dispatched. The contract can support reliability, but excess capacity transfers more of the risk of weak demand to consumers.

Why More Gas Plants Could Deepen the Problem

Thailand’s draft Power Development Plan 2024 to 2037 includes about 6.3 gigawatts of additional gas-fired capacity, expected to arrive between 2028 and 2037. The plan gives renewables a larger role, yet gas remains a major part of the future system. IEEFA’s research on Thailand’s gas conundrum describes the tension between adding new plants and low utilization across existing facilities.

More gas capacity could create a feedback loop. New plants increase demand for natural gas, while declining domestic production pushes Thailand toward more LNG imports. Higher LNG exposure can raise fuel costs, especially when Asian buyers compete for cargoes during a supply disruption. Long-term plant and fuel contracts can then make early retirement expensive, even if cheaper renewable power becomes available.

Thailand still needs flexible backup for periods when solar and wind output falls, or demand rises sharply. However, that need differs from building gas plants that operate as near-constant generators. A flexible system could use existing gas units for short periods, supported by stronger transmission, demand management, energy storage, and regional electricity imports.

The key question is not whether gas should disappear immediately. It is whether Thailand should keep paying for more gas capacity before existing plants earn their keep. If new units remain idle, consumers could fund another generation fleet that adds capacity on paper while increasing LNG dependence in practice.

What Thailand Pays in Health, Climate, and Lost Investment

Thailand’s gas dependence creates costs that don’t appear fully on an electricity bill. Burning gas, importing LNG, and building related infrastructure all carry climate, health, and investment consequences.

Gas Is Cleaner Than Coal, But It Is Not Clean

Gas-fired power plants generally release less carbon dioxide and fewer soot particles than coal plants producing the same amount of electricity. They also emit much less sulfur dioxide, a pollutant linked to respiratory problems. That makes gas a cleaner option than coal, but it remains a fossil fuel that produces greenhouse gases.

Methane adds another concern. Natural gas is mostly methane, and leaks can occur during drilling, processing, pipeline transport, LNG loading, shipping, and regasification. Methane traps far more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide over the short term. Even a modest leak can weaken the climate advantage that gas has over coal.

LNG also carries emissions before it reaches a Thai power plant. Producers must cool gas to extremely low temperatures during liquefaction, transport it by ship, and heat it during regasification. Each step uses energy and adds emissions. The high cost of Thailand’s LNG import plans includes these wider environmental pressures, along with pollution risks near terminals and industrial facilities.

Gas plants still release nitrogen oxides, or NOx, when they burn fuel. NOx can worsen smog and help form fine particulate pollution. Communities near power stations, LNG terminals, and industrial zones may face poorer air quality, even when gas replaces coal.

Cleaner air has economic value because it can reduce respiratory illness, missed work, hospital visits, and early deaths. Climate damages also affect agriculture, water supplies, coastal areas, and public health. These costs are difficult to place on one household bill, but families and government agencies still pay them.

The Opportunity Cost of Staying Locked Into Gas

Money committed to imported fuel, LNG terminals, pipelines, and new gas plants cannot be spent twice. If current plans continue, imported LNG could make up about 60% of Thailand’s gas mix by 2035, according to reported projections. That would tie more of the power system to global fuel prices just as renewable alternatives become cheaper.

The same investment could support:

Rooftop and utility-scale solar projects that reduce daytime gas demand.

Wind generation, batteries, and flexible demand programs that support reliability.

Transmission upgrades that move renewable electricity to major cities and industrial centers.

Energy-efficiency improvements that lower demand without reducing useful services.

Better forecasting and grid controls, which help operators manage changing solar and wind output.

The cost-optimal renewable pathway for Thailand finds that stronger investment in clean power can reduce generation costs by 2037. Gas may still provide backup during difficult hours, but building more import-dependent capacity can delay the projects that reduce fuel use, pollution, and long-term climate risk.

Can Thailand Cut Gas Costs Without Sacrificing Reliability?

Thailand doesn’t need to end gas generation immediately to reduce its cost. A more practical approach is to build clean power faster, improve grid flexibility, and stop paying for capacity that the system rarely uses. Gas plants can then provide backup during tight supply periods while the country burns and imports less fuel.

Build More Clean Power Before Building More Gas

Faster solar and wind deployment can displace gas purchases, especially during daytime demand peaks. Solar panels produce electricity without imported fuel, while wind projects reduce exposure to global LNG prices when conditions are favorable. The International Energy Agency’s analysis of Thailand’s clean electricity transition identifies wind and solar growth as important parts of reducing power-sector emissions.

Renewables do vary by hour and season, so Thailand needs a balanced mix rather than a single replacement technology. Solar, onshore wind, floating solar, hydropower, batteries, energy efficiency, and flexible gas units can each cover different system needs.

Policy design will determine how quickly projects arrive. Thailand should use transparent auctions with published scoring rules, realistic project timelines, and clear grid-connection terms. Faster permitting would reduce delays, while fair grid access would prevent established generators from blocking new suppliers.

Rooftop solar also deserves simpler rules. Households, factories, hotels, and shopping centers should be able to install systems for self-consumption without lengthy approvals. A clear net-billing or surplus-buyback system would help customers understand the value of exported electricity. Community solar and direct renewable power purchase agreements can give businesses more options without requiring every customer to own panels.

Use Batteries, Flexible Demand, and Regional Power Trading

Batteries can store midday solar output and release it during evening demand, when solar production falls, and gas plants often ramp up. Thailand’s 2022 procurement included solar projects paired with battery storage, and the Asian Development Bank has financed solar and storage projects in several Thai provinces. BloombergNEF also expects solar, wind, and batteries to reduce Thailand’s LNG reliance.

Demand response can reduce the need for new generation. For example, a factory could run ice-making equipment or other energy-intensive processes during sunny hours. Utilities could reward customers that lower consumption during tight periods through time-based rates or direct payments.

Stronger connections with neighboring countries can add another source of flexibility. Thailand can exchange electricity when its renewable output is low or when another system has surplus power. However, imports, batteries, and demand response should support reliable generation, not replace every firm resource. Gas plants may still be needed during prolonged cloudy weather, weak winds, outages, or extreme demand.

Reform Contracts So Consumers Do Not Pay for Empty Plants

Thailand should test every proposed plant against updated demand forecasts, efficiency gains, rooftop solar growth, storage, and regional imports. Competitive procurement can reveal whether the system needs new capacity or can meet reliability standards with existing assets.

Capacity payments should be transparent and tied to a clear reliability service. Contracts also need shorter terms, flexible operating requirements, and regular reviews. Retaining an existing gas plant for emergencies may be sensible, but that decision doesn’t automatically justify another long-term plant contract.

Public reporting would improve accountability. EGAT and regulators should disclose plant utilization, fuel costs, capacity payments, contract obligations, and the effect of each major decision on electricity tariffs. Policymakers, businesses, and households can then see whether a proposed project reduces risk or simply adds another fixed charge.

The goal is a grid where gas plants remain available for difficult hours, while clean power supplies more routine demand. That combination can protect reliability without locking Thai consumers into decades of unnecessary fuel and capacity costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s gas dependence affects electricity prices, energy security, climate policy, and household bills. These answers address the practical questions that remain after looking at the costs of an LNG-reliant power system.

How much of Thailand’s electricity comes from gas?

Recent estimates place gas-fired generation at roughly 53% to 68% of Thailand’s electricity, depending on the year and measurement method. Some figures cover total electricity generation, while others use fuel consumption, primary energy, or a specific reporting period, so the percentages don’t always match. Even at the lower end, natural gas remains Thailand’s dominant source of power, while the country’s draft plan targets a smaller gas share and higher renewable generation by 2037, as Ember’s analysis of Thailand’s power targets explains.

Why does Thailand import LNG if it has domestic gas?

Production from mature fields in the Gulf of Thailand is declining, so domestic supply no longer covers the needs of Thailand’s gas-fired plants, industries, and other users. Pipeline gas from Myanmar helps fill part of the gap, but those supplies face limits and uncertainty linked to production, investment, and political conditions. Imported LNG keeps power plants operating, yet it also exposes Thailand to global prices, shipping disruptions, exchange-rate movements, and competition from larger LNG buyers.

Does imported LNG always make electricity more expensive?

No. The final cost depends on the LNG contract, the global market price, the baht-to-dollar exchange rate, shipping and regasification expenses, and the fuel or technology that LNG replaces. LNG can be competitive with other imported fuels under favorable conditions, but it is usually more price-sensitive than domestic gas, so a global market shock can raise generation costs quickly.

Long-term contracts may reduce exposure to short-term price spikes, although they can require buyers to pay for fixed volumes even when demand falls. Spot purchases provide flexibility but can become expensive during a supply shortage. The cost then reaches electricity users through fuel-adjustment charges, utility finances, business expenses, or government subsidies.

Is natural gas better than coal for Thailand’s climate goals?

Gas generally produces less carbon dioxide and less local air pollution than coal for the same amount of electricity. It usually releases much less sulfur dioxide and particulate matter, which can reduce health risks near power plants. However, gas still emits carbon dioxide, and methane leaks during production, processing, pipeline transport, LNG handling, and shipping can weaken its climate advantage.

Replacing coal with gas can therefore reduce some pollution in the short term. It doesn’t provide a zero-emissions solution, and heavy investment in new gas plants may delay the expansion of renewable power, storage, transmission, and efficiency programs. Gas can support Thailand’s transition when used carefully, but it cannot substitute for deeper emissions cuts.

What could replace gas in Thailand’s power grid?

Thailand will need a combination of technologies, because no single option can provide gas’s full mix of generation, flexibility, and backup. Solar and wind can supply more low-cost electricity, while hydropower can help where environmental and water constraints allow. Batteries can shift solar power into evening hours, and energy efficiency can reduce the amount of generation the grid needs.

Demand response can move flexible industrial and commercial consumption away from periods of tight supply. Regional electricity imports can provide additional support when neighboring systems have surplus power. A smaller fleet of flexible backup plants may still help during extended periods of low renewable output, but the system can burn less gas if these units run only when other resources cannot meet demand.

What does Thailand’s gas dependence mean for households?

Fuel costs can influence Thailand’s electricity tariffs, especially when imported LNG becomes more expensive. Households may also carry part of the cost of capacity payments, new power plants, LNG terminals, pipelines, and grid upgrades, although subsidies, tariff rules, and other policy choices affect the amount that appears on each bill.

Energy efficiency can reduce exposure by lowering electricity use during expensive or high-demand periods. Rooftop solar may also reduce purchases from the grid, particularly for homes with suitable roofs and daytime consumption. Still, access varies because panels require upfront investment, renters may lack control over the property, and households have different financing options.

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