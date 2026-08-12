Chiang Rai Police Investigate Abbot of Wat Mae Kham Over Missing Money

CHIANG RAI – A shocking financial scandal has recently hit a quiet, tight-knit village in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Concerned villagers recently filed an official police report against the senior abbot of Wat Mae Kham. They fiercely accuse him of losing an unbelievable 8.7 million baht of community money.

The 65-year-old abbot, Phra Maha Nongkaew Pengjai, claims a massive online scam is entirely to blame. He says a highly organized call center gang tricked him into transferring the temple funds. However, frustrated residents are currently struggling to believe this shocking and bizarre story.

Key Takeaways

An elderly abbot in Chiang Rai transferred over 8.7 million baht across 207 separate bank transactions.

He claims fake government officials blackmailed him, but skeptical villagers strongly suspect an inside job.

The Anti-Scam Center eventually stepped in to help, and official police investigations are currently ongoing.

The financial trouble originally started when a new temple building project came to a sudden halt. The hired construction workers stopped working because they did not receive their promised contract payments. Consequently, this unexpected delay raised massive red flags for the devoted local religious community.

Generous residents had already donated more than 4 million baht for the beautiful new building. The total construction contract was set at 4.2 million baht, divided into twelve equal installments. Sadly, the essential funds simply vanished before the important community work could be fully completed.

Eventually, the desperate abbot confessed to local law enforcement authorities about the missing temple money. He explained that a ruthless call center gang targeted him with fake official court orders. Furthermore, the brazen scammers even used live video calls while dressed as real police officers.

How the Call Center Scam Allegedly Unfolded

According to the abbot, the convincing scammers claimed his personal bank account was officially frozen. They aggressively forced him to pay various clearance fees to legally clear his good name. Therefore, he first transferred 500,000 baht from his private life savings directly to the criminals.

After that massive initial payment, the ongoing nightmare only got worse for the terrified elderly monk. He ended up transferring money a staggering 207 times to the sophisticated online criminal network. Ultimately, the total financial damage from this digital extortion reached well over 8.7 million baht.

Despite this highly detailed explanation, the official temple committee remains incredibly suspicious of his wild claims. They firmly argue that transferring money by mistake a few times is completely understandable. However, completing 207 separate banking transactions without questioning anything seems very strange and highly unlikely.

Angry Villagers Demand Immediate Answers

Local community leaders pointed out another major logical flaw in the abbot’s dramatic scam story. Official temple donation funds are supposed to be deposited directly into a secure bank branch. Consequently, these specific religious accounts cannot legally make money transfers through simple mobile banking applications.

A former village headman recently revealed more troubling details about the temple’s questionable financial practices. He clearly noted that the abbot deliberately kept large amounts of cash outside the bank. Because of this, he strongly suspects the abbot might have used the money for personal reasons.

Because of these incredibly strong community doubts, three local villages immediately held an urgent public meeting. They officially asked the accused abbot to pack his bags and leave the temple immediately. He must stay far away while the local police conduct a full and transparent legal investigation.

Police and Anti-Scam Center Step In

Interestingly, the national Anti-Scam Center recently backed up critical parts of the abbot’s wild story. As originally reported by ThaiRath News, cyber officials actually intervened to help the distressed local monk. They discovered dangerous criminals were actively blackmailing him over a completely fake money laundering investigation.

The ruthless scammers threatened to completely ruin his holy reputation if he told anyone the truth. Out of sheer terror, he secretly wired money to over fifty different destination bank accounts. Eventually, it took trained officers several days to finally convince him to report the terrible crime.

Right now, the dedicated local police are working extremely hard to freeze all the destination accounts. They sincerely hope to track down the criminal gang and recover the stolen community donations. Meanwhile, the entire devastated village is anxiously waiting to see exactly how this complex mystery ends.

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