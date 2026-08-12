Weather

Urgent Flood Alerts Trigger Evacuations in Chiang Rai and Phayao

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Urgent Flood Alerts Trigger Evacuations in Chiang Rai and Phayao

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent Cell Broadcast alerts to residents in high-risk areas of Chiang Rai and Phayao. The alerts advised people to monitor the risk of rivers overflowing their banks. Residents can check the latest updates below.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is taking swift action to protect vulnerable local communities. They recently sent emergency cell broadcasts directly to mobile phones in Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces. These direct mobile alerts will effectively help local families plan for fast and safe community evacuations.

Key Takeaways:

  • Emergency Mobile Alerts: The government DDPM is proactively sending urgent cell broadcasts to warn residents in Chiang Rai and Phayao.
  • Evacuation Plans Ready: Local teams are currently practicing rescue steps to safely protect vulnerable and bedridden community members.
  • Emergency Funds Released: Deputy Prime Ministers each have 100 million baht to spend on immediate local flood defense projects.

The DDPM reported that water levels in the Mae Lao River are expected to keep rising and may overflow the riverbanks. Communities along the river and its tributaries, as well as low-lying areas, could be affected.

The areas of greatest concern include Pa O Don Chai and San Sai subdistricts in Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province, along with nearby communities.

Evacuation Strategies for Vulnerable Communities

Residents should:

  • Closely monitor water levels and official updates.
  • Move belongings to higher ground.
  • Relocate vehicles to safe areas.
  • Secure valuables and important documents.
  • Watch for electrical hazards.
  • Take care of children, older adults, people with disabilities, and others who may need assistance.

The DDPM, in cooperation with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, sent Cell Broadcast alerts about the risk of river overflow in Pa O Don Chai and San Sai subdistricts, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

Authorities are also advising all residents to move their vehicles and personal valuables to higher ground. People must carefully follow the specific guidance of community leaders when the emergency cell broadcasts arrive. Quick public cooperation will ultimately save innocent lives and keep valuable property safe during these sudden floods.

Rising Water Levels in the Rong Chang River Prompt Warning for Riverside Communities

The DDPM also warned that water levels in the Rong Chang River are continuing to rise and may overflow the riverbanks. The situation could affect communities along the river and its tributaries, as well as nearby low-lying areas.

The areas under close watch include Bun Koet, Don Si Chum, and Dok Kham Tai subdistricts in Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao Province, and surrounding areas.

People in these locations should monitor the water level, move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, protect valuables and important documents, remain alert for electric shocks, and check on people who may need additional support.

The DDPM and AIS, True, and NT sent Cell Broadcast warnings about the risk of river overflow in Bun Koet, Don Si Chum, and Dok Kham Tai subdistricts, Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao Province.

Residents can report incidents or request assistance through the Line account “DDPM Incident Reporting 1784” by adding Line ID @1784DDPM. The DDPM safety hotline, 1784, is available 24 hours a day.

Northern Thailand Faces Heavy Rainfall Risk from August 11 to 13, 2569

The Office of the National Water Resources, Region 1, issued a three-day forecast for areas at risk of heavy rainfall from August 11 to 13, 2569.

August 11, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

  • Tak: Umphang

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

  • Chiang Mai: Omkoi
  • Nan: Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Chiang Klang, Santisuk, Bo Kluea
  • Phayao: Pong
  • Chiang Rai: Wiang Khon
  • Mae Hong Son: Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Sop Moei
  • Nakhon Sawan: Mae Wong
  • Tak: Mae Ramat, Tha Song Yang, Mae Sot, Phop Phra
  • Phitsanulok: Nakhon Thai, Chat Trakan, Wat Bot
  • Phetchabun: Wang Pong

August 12, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

  • Phayao: Chiang Kham, Pong
  • Chiang Rai: Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Sai

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

  • Chiang Mai: Omkoi
  • Lampang: Chae Hom
  • Phrae: Song
  • Nan: Mueang Nan, Mae Charim, Ban Luang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Wiang Sa, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Santisuk, Bo Kluea, Song Khwae, Phu Phiang, Chaloem Phra Kiat
  • Phayao: Chun, Chiang Muan, Phu Sang
  • Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Khong, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Mae Fa Luang, Wiang Chiang Rung, Doi Luang
  • Mae Hong Son: Mae Sariang
  • Tak: Tha Song Yang

August 13, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

  • Lampang: Mae Mo
  • Phrae: Long, Nong Muang Khai
  • Mae Hong Son: Mueang Mae Hong Son, Pai, Pang Mapha

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

  • Chiang Mai: Omkoi, Wiang Haeng, Galyani Vadhana, Mueang Chiang Mai, Mae Chaem, Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Mae Taeng, Samoeng
  • Lampang: Mueang Lampang, Khao
  • Uttaradit: Tha Pla
  • Phrae: Mueang Phrae, Rong Kwang, Sung Men, Song
  • Nan: Pua, Chiang Klang, Na Muen
  • Phayao: Chiang Muan, Pong
  • Mae Hong Son: Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Sop Moei
  • Tak: Mae Ramat, Tha Song Yang, Mae Sot, Phop Phra, Umphang
  • Phetchabun: Wichian Buri, Nong Phai

Three-Day Accumulated Rainfall Forecast, August 11 to 13, 2569

Red areas, accumulated rainfall above 200 millimeters

  • Mae Hong Son: Pai

Orange areas, accumulated rainfall from 150 to 200 millimeters

  • Mae Hong Son: Mueang Mae Hong Son, Pang Mapha

People in the affected areas should follow weather and water situation updates. Heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, mudslides, and flooding in low-lying areas. Deputy Interior Minister Jadeset Thai-set stated that local response units are regularly practicing their emergency plans.

Trending News:

Mae Chang Khao Reservoir in Chiang Rai at Critical Level Nears Overflow

Unidentified Body Discovered at Chiang Rai Weir: Police Launch Urgent Investigation

 

 

 

 

How Global Warming is Reshaping Ecology and Environment: A Deep Dive into the Planet’s Changing Systems
Thailand Weather Today: Heat, Storms, and Gusty Winds Hit Several Regions
Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued for Northern Thailand
Chiang Rai Air Quality Report April 2, 2026, PM2.5 Hits Dangerous Highs
Airlines Suspend Flights as the Philippines Prepares Super Typhoon Uwan
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Meat Seized in Chiang Saen Massive Border Seizure: 5.2 Tons of Illegal Meat Seized in Chiang Saen
Next Article Search Launched for Two Men Missing in Chiang Muan Forest in Phayao Search Launched for Two Men Missing in Chiang Muan Forest in Phayao
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Dusit Central Park A Must-Visit Modern Destination in Bangkok
Dusit Central Park: Where to Eat and What to Do in Bangkok
Destinations
29-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother's Lover Over Extreme Jealousy
29-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother’s Lover Over Extreme Jealousy
Crime
Motorcyclist Crashes After Fails to Beat Bangkok Railway Barrier
Motorcyclist Crashes After Failing to Beat Bangkok Railway Barrier
Bangkok News
Thailand Cracks Down on Ride-Hailing and Food Delivery Platform Giants
Thailand Cracks Down on Ride-Hailing and Food Delivery Platforms
Tech
Police SWAT Team Takes Down
Police SWAT Team Takes Down One of Thailand’s Most Wanted Murder Suspects
News
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crash Kills Two Teens
Fatal Hit-and-Run: Drunk Driver Arrested After Crash Kills Two Teens
Crime
Phuket Authorities Probe Jewish Chabad House Center
Phuket Authorities Probe Jewish Chabad House Center in Nominee Crackdown
News
Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District
Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District
Chiang Rai News
Central Chiang Rai Celebrates Mother’s Day
Central Chiang Rai Celebrates Mother’s Day With Exclusive “Mindful Mom Yoga” Event
Chiang Rai News
Heavy Rain Chiang Rai
Heavy Rain Alert For Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand Aug 13-15th
Weather

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google