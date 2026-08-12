Urgent Flood Alerts Trigger Evacuations in Chiang Rai and Phayao

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent Cell Broadcast alerts to residents in high-risk areas of Chiang Rai and Phayao. The alerts advised people to monitor the risk of rivers overflowing their banks. Residents can check the latest updates below.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is taking swift action to protect vulnerable local communities. They recently sent emergency cell broadcasts directly to mobile phones in Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces. These direct mobile alerts will effectively help local families plan for fast and safe community evacuations.

Key Takeaways:

Emergency Mobile Alerts: The government DDPM is proactively sending urgent cell broadcasts to warn residents in Chiang Rai and Phayao.

The government DDPM is proactively sending urgent cell broadcasts to warn residents in Chiang Rai and Phayao. Evacuation Plans Ready: Local teams are currently practicing rescue steps to safely protect vulnerable and bedridden community members.

Local teams are currently practicing rescue steps to safely protect vulnerable and bedridden community members. Emergency Funds Released: Deputy Prime Ministers each have 100 million baht to spend on immediate local flood defense projects.

The DDPM reported that water levels in the Mae Lao River are expected to keep rising and may overflow the riverbanks. Communities along the river and its tributaries, as well as low-lying areas, could be affected.

The areas of greatest concern include Pa O Don Chai and San Sai subdistricts in Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province, along with nearby communities.

Evacuation Strategies for Vulnerable Communities

Residents should:

Closely monitor water levels and official updates.

Move belongings to higher ground.

Relocate vehicles to safe areas.

Secure valuables and important documents.

Watch for electrical hazards.

Take care of children, older adults, people with disabilities, and others who may need assistance.

The DDPM, in cooperation with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, sent Cell Broadcast alerts about the risk of river overflow in Pa O Don Chai and San Sai subdistricts, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

Authorities are also advising all residents to move their vehicles and personal valuables to higher ground. People must carefully follow the specific guidance of community leaders when the emergency cell broadcasts arrive. Quick public cooperation will ultimately save innocent lives and keep valuable property safe during these sudden floods.

Rising Water Levels in the Rong Chang River Prompt Warning for Riverside Communities

The DDPM also warned that water levels in the Rong Chang River are continuing to rise and may overflow the riverbanks. The situation could affect communities along the river and its tributaries, as well as nearby low-lying areas.

The areas under close watch include Bun Koet, Don Si Chum, and Dok Kham Tai subdistricts in Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao Province, and surrounding areas.

People in these locations should monitor the water level, move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, protect valuables and important documents, remain alert for electric shocks, and check on people who may need additional support.

The DDPM and AIS, True, and NT sent Cell Broadcast warnings about the risk of river overflow in Bun Koet, Don Si Chum, and Dok Kham Tai subdistricts, Dok Kham Tai District, Phayao Province.

Residents can report incidents or request assistance through the Line account “DDPM Incident Reporting 1784” by adding Line ID @1784DDPM . The DDPM safety hotline, 1784, is available 24 hours a day.

Northern Thailand Faces Heavy Rainfall Risk from August 11 to 13, 2569

The Office of the National Water Resources, Region 1, issued a three-day forecast for areas at risk of heavy rainfall from August 11 to 13, 2569.

August 11, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

Tak: Umphang

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

Chiang Mai: Omkoi

Nan: Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Chiang Klang, Santisuk, Bo Kluea

Phayao: Pong

Chiang Rai: Wiang Khon

Mae Hong Son: Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Sop Moei

Nakhon Sawan: Mae Wong

Tak: Mae Ramat, Tha Song Yang, Mae Sot, Phop Phra

Phitsanulok: Nakhon Thai, Chat Trakan, Wat Bot

Phetchabun: Wang Pong

August 12, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

Phayao: Chiang Kham, Pong

Chiang Rai: Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Sai

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

Chiang Mai: Omkoi

Lampang: Chae Hom

Phrae: Song

Nan: Mueang Nan, Mae Charim, Ban Luang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Wiang Sa, Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Santisuk, Bo Kluea, Song Khwae, Phu Phiang, Chaloem Phra Kiat

Phayao: Chun, Chiang Muan, Phu Sang

Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Chiang Khong, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Mae Fa Luang, Wiang Chiang Rung, Doi Luang

Mae Hong Son: Mae Sariang

Tak: Tha Song Yang

August 13, 2569

Orange areas, very heavy rainfall risk, more than 90 millimeters

Lampang: Mae Mo

Phrae: Long, Nong Muang Khai

Mae Hong Son: Mueang Mae Hong Son, Pai, Pang Mapha

Yellow areas, heavy rainfall risk, 35 to 90 millimeters

Chiang Mai: Omkoi, Wiang Haeng, Galyani Vadhana, Mueang Chiang Mai, Mae Chaem, Chiang Dao, Doi Saket, Mae Taeng, Samoeng

Lampang: Mueang Lampang, Khao

Uttaradit: Tha Pla

Phrae: Mueang Phrae, Rong Kwang, Sung Men, Song

Nan: Pua, Chiang Klang, Na Muen

Phayao: Chiang Muan, Pong

Mae Hong Son: Khun Yuam, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Sop Moei

Tak: Mae Ramat, Tha Song Yang, Mae Sot, Phop Phra, Umphang

Phetchabun: Wichian Buri, Nong Phai

Three-Day Accumulated Rainfall Forecast, August 11 to 13, 2569

Red areas, accumulated rainfall above 200 millimeters

Mae Hong Son: Pai

Orange areas, accumulated rainfall from 150 to 200 millimeters

Mae Hong Son: Mueang Mae Hong Son, Pang Mapha

People in the affected areas should follow weather and water situation updates. Heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods, mudslides, and flooding in low-lying areas. Deputy Interior Minister Jadeset Thai-set stated that local response units are regularly practicing their emergency plans.

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