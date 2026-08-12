Police Officer Shoots His Wife Then Himself Over Debt and Jealousy

PETCHABUN – A tragic event unfolded when a young Thai police officer shot his wife during a car ride. Police Sergeant Major Thanakhrit, aged twenty-nine, fired the weapon inside their white Honda passenger vehicle. The speeding vehicle immediately lost control and crashed directly into a nearby commercial brick building.

His thirty-year-old wife, named Jeerapha, tragically passed away from severe head injuries on August tenth. After shooting his wife, the distressed officer turned the handgun on himself in the wrecked vehicle. According to recent reports from Thairath, Thanakhrit also succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

Key Takeaways

A police officer fatally shot his wife while driving before shooting himself in their moving vehicle.

The young wife died on August tenth, and the injured officer passed away shortly after.

Severe financial struggles from stock market losses and deep personal jealousy reportedly triggered the tragedy.

The grieving family of Jeerapha traveled to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital to claim her remains for mourning. They respectfully invited her spirit to return home before holding the traditional Buddhist funeral ceremonies. Relatives have carefully arranged the religious rites at Wat Pathum Wongsa located in Nakhon Nayok province.

Meanwhile, the mourning family of Thanakhrit is preparing to collect his body for a separate funeral. They plan to host his solemn religious ceremonies near the actual site of the horrific crash. The sudden and violent loss of both lives has left the local community completely shocked today.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Jumrus, who is Jeerapha’s grandfather, openly shared heartbreaking details about the couple’s troubled relationship. He carefully explained that the young officer struggled heavily with alcohol consumption and risky financial choices. According to the grieving grandfather, a romantic affair was definitely not the cause of this event.

Thanakhrit had recently borrowed a massive sum of one million baht from the local police cooperative. He tragically lost the borrowed money quickly while attempting to trade stocks without any proper experience. The caring grandparents previously helped him clear over eighty thousand baht of his initial mounting debts.

Escalating Debts and Intense Jealousy Destroy a Family

Despite their generous help, the desperate officer recently took out another massive loan of one million baht. The worried grandfather only learned about this severe financial crisis just days before the fatal shooting. Close friends mentioned that Thanakhrit had expressed deep feelings of hopelessness regarding his worsening life situation.

Furthermore, the grandfather noted that Thanakhrit suffered from extreme and irrational jealousy toward his loving wife. Jeerapha proudly worked in social welfare, which frequently required her to travel alongside her male colleagues. This completely normal work routine constantly angered her husband, leading to many bitter and aggressive arguments.

Just minutes before the horrific shooting, Jeerapha happily sent a beautiful picture of their child home. Shortly after that sweet message, the family received the devastating phone call about the violent attack. The grieving grandfather expressed immense anger, stating that even wild animals know how to protect their families.

He tearfully questioned why the officer chose to harm his innocent wife instead of facing his problems. This completely devastating event serves as a dark reminder of the hidden dangers of unchecked daily stress. Local authorities and family members are now left to pick up the pieces of this shattered family.

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