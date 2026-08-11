The 2037 Deadline: Thailand’s Race to Swap Gas for Solar and Wind

By 2037, Thailand plans to reduce its dependence on gas for electricity while expanding solar and wind. The shift matters beyond the power sector. Fuel costs can affect a household’s energy bill and business operating costs, while imported natural gas creates fuel-price pressure and exposure to price shocks. Cleaner generation can also help businesses reduce emissions and support Thailand’s carbon-neutrality target for 2050.

The draft Power Development Plan 2024 to 2037 sets the framework, but it was still not final as of February 2026. Its targets point to 112.4 gigawatts of total installed capacity, including 34,851 megawatts of new renewable capacity. Solar would account for 24,412 megawatts and wind for 5,345 megawatts. These are capacity figures, not the renewable share of electricity generation. Gas would still provide 41% of the planned generation mix in 2037, making this a gradual shift rather than a complete phaseout.

Whether the plan can deliver affordable, reliable power will depend on battery storage, grid upgrades, demand management, and investment. Gas would continue supporting reliability as solar and wind expand, but land, permitting, financing, and intermittency could slow progress. The next section examines why Thailand set this target and what the draft plan requires.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s draft Power Development Plan targets 51% renewable electricity by 2037 , up from 20% in 2024.

, up from 20% in 2024. Solar and wind would lead the renewable buildout, with planned additions of 24,412 MW and 5,345 MW.

Gas would still provide about 41% of the planned 2037 electricity mix, rather than disappearing completely.

Reaching the target will require grid upgrades, battery storage, flexible demand, and faster project approvals.

The draft power sector targets signal a major shift, while gas remains essential for system reliability.

Thailand’s Race to Swap Gas for Solar and Wind by 2037

Thailand’s proposed power strategy is a gradual shift, not an overnight gas phaseout. The draft plan links cleaner generation with lower fuel exposure, rising electricity demand, and the country’s broader National Energy Plan through 2037.

Why Thailand is moving beyond natural gas

Thailand has relied heavily on gas because its plants can adjust output quickly when demand changes, or renewable generation falls. Gas plants will still provide that flexibility as solar and wind supply more of the grid. However, relying on this fuel for most electricity leaves consumers exposed to price swings, import costs, and supply disruptions.

Imported natural gas also creates pressure on electricity planning. Power producers face price pressure from global gas markets when fuel costs rise, which can eventually affect businesses and household costs. More domestic solar, wind, and storage could reduce that exposure and give Thailand greater control over its energy supply.

Demand is expected to grow as transportation and industry electrify. Electric vehicles will add charging demand, while data centers need steady power around the clock. New renewable projects can meet part of that growth and reduce future gas demand without locking the country into decades of additional fossil-fuel consumption.

Climate policy adds another reason to change course. Thailand has set a carbon-neutrality target for 2050, and cleaner electricity will be necessary for factories, transport companies, and technology firms to reduce emissions. The older PDP 2018 power plan targeted a 36% renewable generation share by 2037. The newer draft raises that target to 51%, while limiting the role of gas.

What the 2037 power plan actually adds

The draft PDP 2024 to 2037 was released for an Energy Policy and Planning Office public hearing in June 2024. As of February 2026, it remains unfinished and subject to further review.

It proposes growth in total installed capacity from about 53,868 megawatts today to roughly 112,391 MW by 2037.

The proposed generation mix includes 51% renewables, 41% gas, 7% coal, and 1% nuclear or other new energy. The 51% figure is a generation-share target, not a direct measure of installed capacity. Capacity figures tell a different story because installed megawatts measure potential output, while annual electricity volume measures the power delivered over the year.

Different reports cite roughly 43 GW of additional capacity, about 50 GW of new renewable projects, and up to 14 GW of storage. The draft summary also lists 34,851 MW of new renewables. These totals differ because sources classify capacity, projects, storage, and generation in different ways. They aren’t necessarily contradictory.

One further restriction would allow only about 2 GW of net gas additions during 2035 and 2036, limiting new fossil-fuel expansion as solar, wind, and batteries grow.

Solar Will Lead Thailand’s Renewable Power Buildout

Solar is likely to provide most of Thailand’s new renewable capacity. The country has strong sunlight, established photovoltaic supply chains, and many suitable project sites. The draft Alternative Energy Development Plan targets 38,974 MW of solar PV and about 2,788 MW of floating solar by 2037. Those figures may change before the power plans are finalized. Ember’s analysis also finds that higher solar and battery targets could reduce Thailand’s power-system costs.

Large ground-mounted projects can add capacity quickly, especially near substations and industrial demand. Batteries can shift solar electricity into the evening and reduce reliance on gas plants when clouds pass. They improve solar’s timing and usefulness, but they cannot make panels dependable at all hours. Solar output still varies with weather and temperature, so Thailand also needs flexible demand and stronger transmission.

Where floating and rooftop solar fit

Floating solar lets Thailand use reservoir surfaces without competing directly for farmland or industrial land. Projects on hydropower reservoirs may share substations and grid connections with existing facilities. They can also combine solar generation with flexible hydropower output.

Rooftop systems add smaller resources across homes, factories, warehouses, and commercial buildings. Businesses can use more of their own solar electricity during daylight hours, lowering purchases from the grid. Widespread rooftop generation can also reduce pressure on central power stations and some local network infrastructure during sunny periods.

However, adoption depends on more than available roof space. Owners need clear permitting rules, affordable financing, suitable roofs, and confidence in buyback or self-consumption arrangements. Older roofs may need repairs before installation, while apartment residents often lack control over shared buildings. Rooftop solar also stops producing at night, when households return home and evening demand rises.

The role of wind power in a solar-heavy mix

Wind can fill some hours when solar output is low, including periods outside the strongest daylight window. The introduction cites 5,345 MW of new wind capacity, while the broader reported 2037 target is roughly 9,379 MW. Reaching that target depends on high-quality sites, transmission access, local approval, and seasonal wind patterns.

Thailand’s best wind resources are not evenly distributed. Projects may face land-use disputes, visual concerns, noise complaints, or community opposition. Wind can balance gas generation during periods when solar output falls. Its value comes from producing at different times, so it should complement rather than fully replace gas or solar capacity.

The Grid and Storage Will Decide Whether the Gas Swap Works

Adding solar and wind is only part of Thailand’s power transition. The country also needs transmission lines, modern distribution networks, accurate renewable forecasts, and flexible backup resources. Without those upgrades, new generation could remain stranded while gas plants continue filling the gaps and increasing pressure on local distribution networks.

Why batteries matter after sunset

Solar generation often peaks around midday, when many offices and factories use electricity. Household demand usually rises later, after people return home, cook dinner, and turn on air conditioners. Batteries can charge during sunny hours, then release that electricity in the evening, reducing short-term gas use.

Storage also smooths sudden changes. A battery can respond within seconds when clouds cover a solar farm or wind speeds fall. That gives operators time to adjust gas plants and other generators. Fast response can support frequency control without keeping every plant at high output.

The draft plan points to roughly 14 GW of storage by 2037, including battery systems and pumped-storage hydropower. Thailand’s storage rules will need to settle who owns these assets, who can dispatch them, and how operators get paid. New energy-storage market rules will influence whether investment follows the target.

Batteries still have limits. Their upfront cost is high, longer periods of cloudy weather require more than a few hours of storage, and cells eventually need replacement. Storage reduces fuel consumption, but it cannot replace every form of gas-fired backup.

Transmission, imports, and a more flexible power system

Thailand must build grid capacity before renewable projects come online. Stronger transmission links can carry power from windy or sunny provinces to Bangkok, industrial estates, and other major demand centers. Construction also requires excavation safety checks and permits, including a call-before-you-dig process, before crews begin work.

Distribution upgrades must support rooftop generation and EV charging in each service area, while managing congestion and local demand. These improvements will reduce pressure on local networks as more customers produce and consume electricity.

Imported renewable electricity, especially hydropower from neighboring countries, can add flexibility when domestic solar output falls. It can also reduce reliance on natural gas-fired backup. Yet imports bring cross-border pricing, environmental, contract, and reliability concerns. Thailand must also forecast renewable production more accurately and coordinate regional interconnections.

Demand management can reduce the amount of new generation needed at peak times. Factories may shift flexible operations, while smart EV chargers can delay charging until midday solar is available or nighttime demand drops. Hydropower, demand response, storage, and flexible gas plants will still work together during renewable shortfalls, easing system pressure as the grid absorbs more variable renewable power.

The Biggest Obstacles to Cutting Gas Before 2037

Thailand’s 51% renewable target depends on more than approving solar and wind capacity. Projects need financing, land, grid connections, long-term contracts, and public support. The draft plan shows ambition, but it doesn’t guarantee construction or clean electricity production.

Can Thailand finance the clean power surge?

Building the planned system will require billions of dollars for solar farms, wind projects, batteries, transmission lines, substations, smart meters, forecasting, and gas capacity. Lower equipment prices help, but developers still face high interest rates, currency movements, delayed connections, and changing regulations. Financing or fuel-price pressure can further affect project costs. The IEA’s ASEAN renewables analysis highlights how financing conditions can shape project costs in emerging markets.

Thailand can reduce these risks through several routes:

Competitive auctions can pressure developers to offer lower prices.

Feed-in tariffs can provide predictable revenue for approved projects.

Green loans, sustainability-linked bonds, and public guarantees can lower borrowing costs.

Corporate power purchase agreements can connect renewable producers with factories and data centers.

Public-private investment can share the cost of transmission and storage.

The 2024 FiT procurement package shows how policy can turn targets into a project pipeline. It covered about 3.67 GW, including 2,632 MW of solar and 1,000 MW of wind. Still, a signed PPA does not remove land, grid, currency, or construction risks.

Who could be left behind in the transition?

Higher system costs could reach households through electricity bills, especially if utilities pay for new capacity that produces less power than expected. Workers and local businesses connected to natural gas production may also lose income before replacement jobs arrive.

A transparent price plan could help consumers understand how costs may change. Households facing higher tariffs may also need bill assistance, including a targeted bill credit. A rebate program could support efficiency upgrades or rooftop solar for households and small businesses, but these remain policy options rather than existing Thai programs.

Land disputes can delay projects when communities see limited local benefit. Transparent consultation, worker training, local revenue sharing, and fair compensation could improve trust. A relevant utility company or regulator must also manage procurement, contracts, and consumer impacts carefully.

Why the target may still leave gas on the grid

A 51% renewable share doesn’t mean gas disappears in 2037. Gas plants may still cover peak demand, backup needs, seasonal shortages, and sudden renewable shortfalls.

Reducing generation is different from removing capacity. Thailand may run plants fewer hours while keeping them available. However, weak demand forecasts, delayed renewables, or excess construction could leave consumers paying for underused fossil assets, storage, and grid upgrades at the same time.

What Thailand’s 2037 Energy Race Means for Consumers and Businesses

Thailand’s shift away from gas will affect electricity costs, investment decisions, and energy security. Faster renewable deployment could lower fuel exposure, emissions, and strain on the energy bill, but storage, transmission, and contracts must keep pace with gas backup needs.

How companies can prepare for cleaner electricity

Manufacturers, retailers, hotels, and data centers should start with an hourly power-demand profile. It shows when each facility uses electricity and how much demand is flexible. It also reveals whether solar output matches operations. A factory may use daytime solar directly, while a hotel or data center may need batteries for evening peaks and gas backup requirements.

Rooftop solar can reduce daytime grid purchases for warehouses, factories, shopping centers, and hotels with large roof areas. Battery systems can store excess solar and discharge during expensive periods. Efficiency upgrades, including high-efficiency cooling, motors, lighting, and building controls, often reduce demand before a company adds generation. Businesses should also check whether a rebate program supports eligible efficiency or solar investments.

Demand response offers another option. Businesses can shift refrigeration, water pumping, production schedules, or EV charging away from peak periods. Depending on the program, they may receive lower costs or a bill credit. Clean power contracts, including long-term power purchase agreements, can provide renewable electricity and more predictable emissions reporting.

These contracts need careful review because contracted-output obligations, pricing formulas, curtailment rules, and backup arrangements can create unexpected costs.

Companies should review their electricity price plan and compare tariff structures before investing. They should also compare a proposed price plan with its tariff and demand-charge assumptions. A fixed rate plan may offer greater budget certainty, while a variable rate plan could expose the business to market or time-varying prices. Availability and terms should be verified in Thailand, rather than assumed.

Before investing, each company should check:

Grid connection capacity, service area, interconnection fees, permitting requirements, export limits, and backup obligations.

Renewable procurement rounds, eligible technologies, bid deadlines, incentives, and contract terms.

Time-of-use prices, demand charges, billing terms, and likely changes to commercial tariffs.

Whether the relevant utility company or regulator can confirm interconnection, billing, outage, and export-limit procedures through its customer service team.

Its own hourly load, solar potential, battery cycling needs, and backup requirements.

A stronger net-zero-oriented pathway has been estimated to reduce Thailand’s total power-system costs by about 10%, but that is an analytical estimate, not a guaranteed saving. Rushed projects, weak grid connections, unreliable supply, or poorly designed contracts could push costs higher. Businesses that measure first can choose the right mix of solar, storage, efficiency, and purchased clean power.

The scorecard to watch through 2037

Targets can change before the PDP becomes final. Follow Thailand’s 2037 power-sector targets alongside updates from EPPO, the Ministry of Energy, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Track whether:

Renewable projects are awarded, financed, connected, and operating.

Annual solar and wind additions match the planned pace.

Battery and pumped-storage capacity expands.

Transmission upgrades reach renewable zones and major demand centers.

Gas generation, generation capacity, curtailment, electricity prices, and emissions decline as expected.

These measures show whether Thailand is replacing gas generation with dependable clean electricity, rather than simply adding capacity on paper. For households, that distinction will shape future bills, air pollution, EV charging costs, and the country’s exposure to imported fuel prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s 2037 power plan would change the electricity mix, not immediately end gas use. These answers explain the draft’s targets for renewable power, storage, consumers, and future policy decisions.

Is Thailand ending fossil-fuel power by 2037?

No. The draft plan would not remove natural gas-fired plants completely. Natural gas still represents about 41% of the planned 2037 electricity mix. Flexible plants can provide backup when solar and wind output falls.

What is Thailand’s renewable energy target for 2037?

The draft PDP 2024 to 2037 targets a 51% renewable share in the 2037 power mix, up from the older 36% target. Sources mainly describe this as a share of electricity generation, though some reports refer to electricity demand. The draft 2037 power-sector targets provide the clearest context. The plan would also reduce reliance on gas. Reported capacity figures may use different definitions, while annual electricity volume measures actual generation.

Will solar or wind provide most of Thailand’s new clean power?

Solar is expected to lead new additions because Thailand has strong sunlight and plans for utility-scale, rooftop, and floating solar projects. Wind would complement solar by producing power outside peak daylight hours. Its reported 2037 target is about 9,379 MW. The final balance depends on approvals, transmission access, land, and local wind conditions.

Why does Thailand need energy storage?

Batteries and pumped-storage hydropower can shift electricity from high-production periods to times of high demand. Storage can save excess solar power at midday and release it during the evening. It also responds quickly to changes in renewable output, reducing the need to start gas plants for short peaks.

Is the 2037 power development plan final?

No. The draft was presented for public input in June 2024 and was still described as unfinished in February 2026. Readers should distinguish draft targets from approved projects, signed contracts, and final government rules. Capacity figures and technology plans may change before approval.

Could renewable power lower electricity bills in Thailand?

Solar and wind have no fuel cost, which could affect a customer’s price plan and reduce exposure to gas-price swings. However, financing, grid upgrades, storage, contracts, taxes, tariffs, and regulation also shape an energy bill. A utility company or regulator could use tools such as a bill credit, but lower costs aren’t automatic.

Conclusion

Thailand’s 2037 deadline is about more than installing solar panels and wind turbines. The draft power plan targets 51% renewable electricity, while gas would still supply about 41% of the planned mix. That combination requires a full power-system redesign, with storage, transmission, flexible demand, and flexible gas backup built alongside new generation.

The strongest test will be whether Thailand can turn draft targets into projects that deliver electricity in practice. Transparent procurement can strengthen investor and public trust, while early grid investment can prevent renewable projects from waiting for connections. Policymakers also need to manage pressure from imported natural gas prices, poorly designed contracts, rising system costs, and stranded assets.

By 2037, success should be measured by the clean electricity Thailand actually delivers, not just the capacity announced on paper. The country can reduce gas dependence by building infrastructure and affordable clean generation in parallel, with flexible backup supporting solar, wind, and storage.

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