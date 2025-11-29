Greenbus Launch the First EV Bus Fleet in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – “Greenbus” has invested 100 million baht to launch the first electric bus fleet in northern Thailand. The company has started with 12 electric buses and a dedicated charging station, serving the Chiang Mai–Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai–Phayao routes.

This project marks the first step towards a clean-energy public transport system, with a 5‑year goal to replace all diesel buses on every northern route with electric buses.

On Friday, at the electric bus parking area and charging station of Chai Pattana Transport Chiang Mai Co., Ltd. in Mueang district, Chiang Mai, Mr. Ratchapol Naradisorn, Governor of Chiang Mai, chaired the official launch of the “EV Greenbus” fleet of 12 electric buses.

The event also included the opening of the company’s “Fair Super Charge” electric charging station. The company operates regular bus services across the northern region and is widely known under the brand “Greenbus”. It is a subsidiary of Green Capital Co., Ltd.

Attending the event were Mr. Krittiphat Thongkhamkhuan, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Green Capital Co., Ltd., Mr. Manop Phuttawong, Chiang Mai Provincial Transport Officer, and Mr. Kobkit Issarachivawat, President of the Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce, along with many stakeholders and interested members of the public.

Participants also had the chance to try travelling on the new electric buses, which are the first of their kind in northern Thailand.

Greenbus supports clean energy

Mr. Krittiphat Thongkhamkhuan, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Green Capital Co., Ltd., said the company has invested around 100 million baht in this phase. The budget covers 12 electric buses that will run on the Chiang Mai–Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai–Phayao routes.

The project supports clean energy use, helps reduce PM 2.5 air pollution, and comes with the “Fair Super Charge” electric charging station. The station is designed to support future growth in electric vehicles from all sectors.

He added that this investment raises the standard of public transport in Chiang Mai, positioning the province as a clean-energy hub for the North. It is a key step towards a more sustainable future for Chiang Mai. The company had already drawn up this plan before the Covid‑19 outbreak, but had to pause it until conditions allowed the project to move ahead.

The 12 electric buses entered service during the Loy Krathong festival in 2568. Passenger feedback has been very positive in the early stages. The company expects these buses to cover about 3,066,864 kilometres per year.

5 Year Transition Period

This would cut diesel use by more than 1,076,093 litres per year and reduce operating costs by up to 50 percent compared with the old fleet. The buses are also expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 960 tonnes per year, which is similar to planting more than 96,000 trees annually.

Inside the buses, there is an air filtration system that helps reduce PM 2.5 dust particles. This feature improves air quality in the cabin and helps protect passenger health.

At present, the company operates around 100 buses in total, with about 80 percent serving routes within the northern region. The company plans to switch all northern routes from diesel buses to electric buses within 5 years.

This launch is seen as the starting point for long-term change and a model for truly green transport that grows alongside local communities. The project follows the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) concept, which focuses on environmental responsibility, social impact, and transparent management.

