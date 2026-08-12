Thailand’s New Green Plan: Can Gas and Renewables Coexist by 2037?

BANGKOK – Thailand wants cleaner electricity, but its draft energy strategy still keeps gas at the center of the grid. The revised Power Development Plan, or PDP, which is the government’s long-term blueprint for electricity generation, targets renewables for about 51% of power by 2037, while natural gas could still supply around 41%.

That balance reflects a practical concern: gas plants can provide steady power when solar and wind output changes, but they also expose Thailand to fuel costs, import risks, and emissions. The plan’s success will depend on whether solar growth, grid upgrades, and as much as 14 GW of energy storage can reduce that dependence without driving up electricity prices or weakening energy security.

The choices made now will shape Thailand’s path toward its 2050 climate goals. First, we’ll examine what the draft PDP promises and why gas remains so difficult to replace.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s draft 2037 power plan targets about 51% renewable electricity , but gas could still provide roughly 41%.

, but gas could still provide roughly 41%. The plan may expand total generation capacity to 112,391 megawatts, supported by new solar, wind, biomass, and floating solar projects.

Up to 14 GW of energy storage could help balance changing solar and wind output.

could help balance changing solar and wind output. Gas offers dependable backup, yet imported fuel costs and emissions could weaken Thailand’s climate goals.

Ember’s analysis of Thailand’s 2037 targets shows why renewable growth alone won’t end gas dependence.

What Thailand’s New Energy Plan Actually Promises

Thailand’s draft Power Development Plan 2024 sets a more ambitious renewable target, but it does not remove gas from the country’s electricity strategy. The plan covers power planning through 2037, while the government’s broader climate goals extend to carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero by 2065, unless later policy updates bring that deadline forward.

It also points to about a 33% renewable share by 2030, roughly 50 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2037, and as much as 14 GW of energy storage. These figures are planning targets, not guaranteed projects. Their delivery will depend on approvals, grid investment, financing, and future electricity demand.

Why the 2037 numbers matter for Thailand’s power mix

Thailand’s starting point makes the proposed change significant. Natural gas currently produces about 59% of the country’s electricity, according to U.S. trade data on Thailand’s energy sector. Gas is the main fuel for the existing grid, so reducing its share to about 41% by 2037 would require a major buildout of solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, and storage.

The renewable target rises from 36% in the earlier 2037 plan to roughly 51% in the draft PDP 2024. That would make renewables the largest part of Thailand’s power mix, even though gas would remain the second-largest source. Solar is expected to account for much of the growth, including ground-mounted and floating projects, while storage would help cover periods when sunlight and wind production fall.

Coal is projected to decline to about 7% by 2037, leaving gas as the main fossil-fuel backup. The result is a different system, but not a fossil-free one.

The key question is whether Thailand can build enough renewable capacity and storage to lower gas use in practice, rather than only on paper.

How the plan fits Thailand’s wider energy policy

The revised PDP connects with Thailand’s earlier 2018-2037 power plan, the Gas Plan, Alternative Energy Development Plan, Energy Efficiency Plan, and Oil Plan. Together, these policies manage fuel supply, electricity demand, generation choices, and emissions as one system.

That link affects investment decisions. Gas planning must secure reliable fuel and manage import exposure, while renewable policy creates demand for new generation and grid connections. Efficiency measures can limit peak demand, and the Oil Plan affects transport fuel use and future electricity demand from electric vehicles.

Thailand is therefore balancing reliability, affordable power, energy security, and emissions cuts rather than selecting one fuel for every need.

Gas vs. Green in Thailand: Why Both Sides Are Still in the Plan

Thailand’s draft energy plan treats gas and renewables as parts of one electricity system. Renewable power can lower fuel use and emissions, while gas plants can respond when demand rises or weather reduces solar and wind output. The balance will depend on how much gas Thailand builds, how often those plants run, and who pays for the fuel.

Why policymakers still call gas a security tool

Thailand’s domestic gas supply is under pressure. Existing reserves could decline within 10 to 20 years, while pipeline imports from Myanmar are also falling. That leaves LNG as a growing part of the country’s fuel strategy, supported by receiving terminals, regasification equipment, and storage facilities. The government has discussed raising LNG import capacity to 29.8 million metric tons per year by 2037, according to Thailand’s energy security outlook.

Gas remains attractive because a combined-cycle plant can increase or reduce output more easily than many other large generators. That flexibility helps the grid handle evening demand after solar production drops, sudden heat-driven air-conditioning use, and periods of weak wind. It also gives grid operators another way to respond when a power station, transmission line, or fuel shipment becomes unavailable.

The draft plan could add about 6 GW of combined-cycle gas capacity by 2037, although some older gas units may also retire or phase out during that period. Policymakers see this as insurance against supply interruptions and faster-than-expected demand growth from industry, data centers, and electric vehicles.

Gas is still a fossil fuel, however. Burning it produces carbon dioxide, and methane leaks across the supply chain can add to its climate impact. Its value in the plan comes from flexibility and availability, not from being emissions-free or permanently clean.

The risk of locking in expensive LNG

New gas plants require more than turbines. They can also bring long-term fuel contracts, pipelines, LNG terminals, storage tanks, and grid connections. Once that investment is committed, closing a plant early can leave utilities and consumers paying for equipment that no longer runs often.

That risk grows if solar, wind, batteries, or demand management become cheaper before the gas plant reaches the end of its planned life. A facility built for occasional backup may still carry fixed costs for decades, even when cleaner options can meet more of the country’s electricity needs.

LNG also ties Thailand’s power bills to global markets. During a supply crisis or geopolitical shock, import prices can rise quickly. Utilities may pass those costs through to consumers, while cheap domestic renewable generation cannot fully shield the grid from expensive gas contracts.

More gas capacity may reduce short-term reliability concerns, but it can also make future electricity prices more dependent on decisions made in global LNG markets.

Can Solar, Wind, and Storage Carry Thailand’s Green Push?

Thailand’s renewable targets depend on more than adding solar farms. Rooftop systems, wind projects, floating solar, batteries, stronger transmission, and better demand planning must work together. Otherwise, gas plants will still fill the gap whenever renewable output falls.

What floating solar could add to Thailand’s power system

Floating solar can put new panels on water instead of competing for farmland, forests, or urban space. Thailand’s Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is developing hybrid projects on its hydropower reservoirs, including Sirindhorn Dam and Ubolratana Dam. These sites can share existing substations, transmission links, roads, and operating teams with hydropower facilities.

The combination also improves timing. Solar produces most of its electricity during the day, while hydropower can adjust output when sunlight fades. At Ubolratana, batteries add another layer of flexibility. A study of EGAT reservoirs found that floating photovoltaic systems could expand generation without disrupting normal hydropower operations, although the results vary by site. The reservoir assessment provides a useful technical example.

Some estimates place Thailand’s floating-solar potential at 5,000 to 10,000 megawatts, but that is estimated potential, not a final construction target. EGAT’s public planning has focused on roughly 2,725 MW across its reservoir portfolio. Reaching either figure would require careful screening.

Water supports communities, irrigation, fisheries, tourism, and ecosystems. Large panel arrays could affect these uses, so each project needs environmental review and consultation. Operators must also manage cleaning, inspections, cable access, algae, anchoring, and storm damage. Reservoir levels can change, and poor placement could interfere with navigation or hydropower operations.

Why storage and the grid decide whether targets succeed

Batteries can charge when midday solar exceeds demand, then discharge during the evening peak. They can also respond within seconds when clouds cover solar panels or wind output changes. That reduces the need to start gas units for every shortfall.

Storage alone cannot carry the plan. Thailand needs new transmission lines to move power from reservoirs and windy areas to major cities. Faster approvals would prevent viable projects from waiting years for permits, while fair grid-access rules would give private power producers a clearer path to connect.

Clear contracts, forecasting centers, demand-response programs, and regional electricity trade matter too. Together, these measures allow Thailand to use renewable power more efficiently instead of building solar capacity that the grid cannot absorb.

Who Pays, Who Benefits, and What Could Go Wrong

Thailand’s energy plan will be judged less by its renewable percentage than by its effects on daily costs, industrial investment, and grid reliability. The Ministry of Energy, EGAT, MEA, PEA, private power producers, LNG suppliers, and clean-energy companies will all influence that outcome.

What households and businesses should watch?

Consumers may never see a line on their monthly bill showing the renewable share. Instead, they may feel the plan through the fuel adjustment charge, rooftop solar rules, and time-of-use pricing. Gas prices can push bills higher when LNG becomes more expensive, while renewable contracts and grid upgrades can add other costs.

Businesses face a wider calculation. A factory needs reliable electricity at a predictable price, while a data center may also want renewable certificates or direct access to clean power. Thailand’s proposed expansion of direct renewable power purchases could give large companies more options, although the final rules, fees, and eligibility requirements still matter. Ember’s assessment of the 2037 targets estimates that business electricity costs could rise under the draft plan.

Renewable projects could create construction, maintenance, and manufacturing jobs, while cleaner generation may reduce local air pollution. Those benefits will be smaller if projects remain stuck in approval queues or cannot connect to the grid. Large power users may also shift investment to countries with cheaper, traceable clean electricity.

The decisions that will make or break the transition

The Ministry of Energy must set clear procurement schedules, while EGAT plans transmission and system operations. MEA and PEA manage distribution for different service areas, and private producers build much of the new generation. Solar, battery, and software companies need predictable access to the market, while LNG suppliers will watch demand for gas-fired plants.

Several tests will show whether the plan is working:

Renewable projects are connected on schedule, not merely approved.

Storage operates during evening peaks and supply disruptions.

Auctions, tariffs, and grid-access data remain open to public review.

Power costs stay manageable for households and factories.

Thailand avoids paying for new clean assets and gas plants that sit idle.

Regular reviews are essential because fuel prices, technology costs, and electricity demand can change before 2037. Clear data can also reveal whether gas additions are genuinely needed or simply create long-term costs for consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s draft power plan leaves room for both cleaner generation and gas-fired backup. The final policy details will determine whether those goals work together without shifting too much cost or risk onto consumers.

Is Thailand ending its use of natural gas?

No. Gas is expected to fall from about 59% of Thailand’s current electricity generation to roughly 41% by 2037, but it will remain a major source of power. Gas plants can provide backup when renewable output drops and help maintain reliability during demand spikes.

The draft plan also includes around 6,300 MW of new combined-cycle gas capacity. That makes gas an ongoing part of Thailand’s power system, especially while storage and transmission projects expand.

How much renewable energy could Thailand have by 2037?

The draft target is about 51% of electricity demand from renewables by 2037, with a possible share of around 33% by 2030. Solar is expected to provide much of the growth, alongside wind, biomass, floating solar, and other renewable sources.

Those figures remain targets rather than guaranteed results. Project approvals, grid capacity, storage availability, financing, and final government decisions will determine how much new capacity actually reaches consumers. Ember’s analysis of Thailand’s 2037 targets also highlights the gap between planned capacity and practical delivery.

Why does Thailand need gas if it is building more solar and wind?

Solar and wind output changes with the time of day and the weather. Solar production falls after sunset, while wind generation can weaken when wind conditions change. Gas turbines can adjust output faster than many conventional power sources, so they can cover shortfalls and evening demand.

However, gas creates risks of its own. Imported LNG can raise electricity costs when global fuel prices climb, while carbon emissions and methane leaks add climate concerns. New plants could also become stranded assets if cleaner options make them unnecessary before they retire.

Will Thailand’s renewable targets lower electricity bills?

They could reduce fuel costs because renewable plants don’t need ongoing purchases of coal or gas. However, consumers may still pay for new transmission lines, batteries, financing, and existing power contracts.

The effect on bills will depend on procurement terms and how the government spreads infrastructure costs. Well-planned renewable growth may limit exposure to LNG prices, but a rushed transition could add charges before savings appear.

What is the role of energy storage in the plan?

Storage can capture excess solar power during the day and release it during high-demand periods. Batteries can also respond quickly to sudden changes in renewable output.

Batteries are only one part of the solution. Thailand will also need stronger transmission, flexible electricity demand, hydropower, accurate forecasting, and improved grid management.

What should readers watch next?

Watch for final PDP approval, renewable procurement rules, gas and LNG capacity decisions, grid projects, and storage tenders. Any updated 2050 clean-energy target will also matter.

Those details will show whether Thailand’s plan produces a real shift in electricity generation or mainly adds larger targets to existing policies.

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