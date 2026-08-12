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Drunk Driver Who Ran Over and Killed 2-Year-Old Claims Poverty

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Drunk Driver Who Ran Over and Killed 2-Year-Old Claims Poverty

LAMPANG – The first court mediation for a tragic drunk driving case in Lampang ended without a resolution on Tuesday. A former assistant village headman, known locally as “Uncle Det,” refused to pay financial compensation after causing a fatal crash.

The devastating accident took the life of a two-year-old girl named Nong Toem Fan. It also left her mother, Mae May, severely injured and fighting for a full recovery. The drunk driver crashed his pickup truck into a parked car, which then violently struck the innocent mother and daughter.

Key Takeaways

  • A two-year-old girl was tragically killed, and her mother was severely injured by a drunk driver in Lampang.
  • The suspect, a former local official, claims he has zero money or assets to pay the victims’ compensation.
  • The court scheduled the next mediation for September 21, as the grieving family continues to demand justice.

The physical and emotional toll on the surviving family is truly unimaginable. Mae May suffered severe injuries, including broken leg bones and three badly fractured ribs, during the terrifying collision. She is currently unable to work, needs a walker to move around, and faces a long recovery process.

Medical experts expect her physical therapy and rehabilitation to take at least six months. Beyond the terrible human tragedy, the high-speed crash also damaged two other parked vehicles near the scene. The victims and vehicle owners are now desperately seeking justice and fair compensation for their immense daily struggles.

Drunk Driver Who Killed 2-Year-Old Claims Poverty

Suspect Blames Poverty and Reporters

During the recent mediation session at the Lampang Provincial Court, the victims left feeling completely frustrated and angry. According to a report by MGR Online, Uncle Det claimed he had no assets and could not afford to help the grieving family. He told the judge he only had around 30,000 to 40,000 baht left in his personal bank account.

Furthermore, he explained that the 35,000 baht he received from selling his wrecked truck was already spent. He also stated that his temporary bail money was entirely borrowed from a generous nephew. Shockingly, he blamed the local media for his failure to apologize, claiming reporters made him too nervous to face the victims.

Drunk Driver Who Killed 2-Year-Old Claims Poverty

Court Appoints Lawyer

Because the suspect arrived without proper legal representation, the court quickly appointed lawyer Pongthep Rueangtham to assist him. Pongthep clarified that the criminal portion of the case is mostly settled because the suspect confessed to all charges. However, the complicated civil dispute over financial compensation remains a major, unresolved hurdle for everyone involved.

The defense lawyer firmly advised his client to gather money from relatives before the next important hearing. The court has officially scheduled the second round of legal mediation for September 21. If the driver still refuses to pay, the legal system provides other strict measures to enforce financial compensation for the victims.

Following the brief indoor meeting, Uncle Det completely avoided the angry victims and reporters waiting outside the building. He reportedly had his relatives bring a getaway vehicle to the front of the courthouse so he could quickly escape. The local community is now watching this heartbreaking case closely to see if true justice will finally be served.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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