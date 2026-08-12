Search Launched for Two Men Missing in Chiang Muan Forest in Phayao

PHAYAO – Rescue teams are urgently searching for two villagers missing in the dense Chiang Muan forest. The two men, aged 74 and 20, disappeared during a trip on August 8, 2026. Local officials identified the missing individuals as Wan Nakhon and Ramesh Chanred. Both men are well-known residents of Pin Village in the Chiang Muan District of Phayao.

The Missing Persons Search Center is currently leading this major local rescue effort. They have quickly brought together government officials, trained rescue workers, and village volunteers. The rough forest area stretches far across the nearby borders of Nan and Phrae provinces. Time is clearly running out as heavy rainfall makes the ongoing search much harder.

Key Takeaways

Two men, aged 74 and 20, have been missing in the Chiang Muan forest since August 8, 2026.

Military troops and expert forest rangers are now joining the difficult and dangerous search.

Heavy rain and steep hills are slowing down the ongoing rescue efforts in the region.

Local leaders recently asked the military to provide extra help for the mission. The 31st Infantry Division has now sent active troops to join the rescue effort. Because the hills are steep and very wet, expert forest rangers are heavily involved. Their special tracking skills are needed to safely patrol the deep and dangerous woods.

Many different local groups are working closely together to find the missing men. Officials from the Doi Phu Nang National Park are helping guide the search teams. They are working alongside the local police, forestry experts, and a dedicated public health team. The village head and local security teams are also walking bravely through the thick forest.

Tracking the Last Known Location in the Forest

Today marks the third full day of the highly organized local search effort. Search teams are focusing on the exact spot where the men last used their mobile phones. Their phone batteries sadly died shortly after they made contact from the Ban Pin area. The rescue groups started their daily trek early this morning near the Lamnang Phee area.

Searchers are also checking nearby rural villages to gather any possible new clues. They are carefully walking through areas like Ban Sab Sai and Ban Chai Sat. The constant heavy rain is making the muddy paths very slippery and quite dangerous. However, the dedicated teams refuse to give up hope of finding both men completely safe.

Everyone in the local community is hoping for a quick and safe return. Their worried families are waiting anxiously at the rescue command center for any good news. Officials promise to keep searching the woods until they find the missing villagers. Local authorities kindly urge anyone with helpful information to contact the nearest police station immediately.

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