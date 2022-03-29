Did Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Controversy at The 2022 Oscars Have A Script?

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 was one of the biggest highlights of the recent ceremony, leaving netizens baffled. Will Smith became furious when Rock, who was presenting an award, pointed to Jada Pinkett Smith and made a joke about her shaved head with a G.I. Jane 2 reference. In response, King Richard stepped on stage and slapped the comedian. A number of netizens have speculated it may have been part of the show if it was indeed unscripted.

Was Will Smith punching Chris Rock punching at Oscars 2022 scripted?

As the live stream went into a quick break, Denzel Washington was seen taking Will Smith aside and was ‘kneeling with his arm around Jada Pinkett Smith’ when the show resumed after the commercial. In the lobby, people watched reruns of the incident on their mobile phones. “I don’t think that’s a joke,” the woman replied.

Even as others are still trying to wrap their heads around the incident, contemplating whether it was real or scripted, one could see Jada do an eye-roll as Chris Rock made the joke. Jada had recently talked about her hair loss amid her struggle with autoimmune disorder ‘alopecia’, which infuriated Will.

Will Smith gave an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees during the award acceptance speech shortly after the incident. “I apologize to the Academy. I apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and it’s not about me winning an award. It’s about shining a light on all the people.”

He further continued, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.” In concluding the speech, he also said,” I hope the Academy invites me back.”

