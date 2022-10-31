When Will The Simpsons Death Note Halloween Parody Air?

(CTN News) – There will be a collision of two worlds of animation this weekend! As part of Treehouse of Horror, The Simpsons will air their Halloween special this weekend.

Unlike previous years, this year’s spooky special will be an anime parody of Death Note. First look teasers showed off the anime style for Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart in this week’s teaser.

There is no doubt that The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror segment is pulling some of its wildest references yet for its annual Halloween specials.

It will be titled The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, marking the series’ 33rd segment special and 33rd season.

In the teaser clip, Lisa is revealed to be the one receiving the mysterious notebook called “Death Tome.” The title refers to the original anime’s name of the infamous book used in the show called “Death Note.”

This episode was animated in collaboration with South Korean animation studio DR Movie, who created the original Death Note series. Bart will also play Ryuk, the devilish shinigami, a fitting fit for the “cool your jets” delinquent in the teaser clip.

The Simpsons parody also featured anime versions of Disco Stu and the twins, Sherri and Terri. Krusty Burger and Duff Beer billboards were also shown in the background of Lisa walking through Tokyo streets.

There will be parodies of not only Death Note, but also The Babadook and HBO’s Westworld in the animated special. Nevertheless, it appears that this year’s Treehouse of Horror special will be dominated by Death Note references.

Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata wrote Death Note, a cult manga that debuted in 2006. The anime series of the same name also debuted in the same year, and it is known for its originality and almost flawless narrative.

Japanese high school student Light Yagami dominated the story.

As long as he knows the person’s name and face, he can kill anyone in the world with a mysterious notebook called “Death Note.”

At first, he killed well-known criminals, but things escalated as authorities and people got involved.

The Simpsons will be able to add their own quirky spin to Death Note’s supernatural and thriller vibe.

When I was a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of The Simpsons, but anime shows have always been more my cup of tea. Previously, Springfield paid tribute to Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki in a momentous episode.

The Simpsons fans and anime fans alike may enjoy this episode. Based on the teaser clip, the Simpsons family will still be voiced by the original actors.

Disney+ has shown willingness to invest more resources into anime-centric content with Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, its first original anime show.

