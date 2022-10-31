Thailand Now Welcoming Over 700,000 Visitors Monthly

Thailand welcomed around 7 million tourists between January and October 2022, with a full-year target of seven to ten million visitor arrivals set for 2022.

“With the difficult times of the epidemic now behind us,” remarked Thailand’s Governor of the Tourism Authority, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn.

Thailand is witnessing its efforts across the board pay off, with more than 7 million foreign tourists returning to our shores in 2022, from continued tourism marketing and promotion to the Amazing Thailand health and safety standards put in place.”

The overall number of visitor arrivals between 1 January and 26 October 2022 was 7,349,843. Malaysia had 1,246,242 arrivals, India had 661,751 arrivals, Lao PDR had 538,789 arrivals, Cambodia had 373,811 arrivals, and Singapore had 365,593 arrivals.

These totals, compiled by the TAT Intelligence Centre using Immigration Bureau data, exclude migrants, United Nations officials, and non-nationals.

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok (3,891,196 entries), Phuket Int. Airport (958,027 arrivals), Don Mueang Int. Airport (564,008 arrivals), Sadao Land Border Checkpoint (451,578 arrivals), and Nong Khai Land Border Checkpoint were the top five sites of entry into the Kingdom (225,859 arrivals).

The Kingdom has fully reopened to international travel and no longer demands tourists to produce confirmation of immunization or ATK test results, and extended stays are now available. From October 2022 to March 2023, the term of stay is increased to 45 days (from 30 days) for visitors from visa-exempt countries/territories and from to 15 days (to 30 days) for visitors qualifying for a visa on arrival.

International and regional airlines are quickly resuming flights to Thailand from around the world, while Thai Airways International (THAI) is now operating flights on 34 European, Australian, and Asian routes. THAI has increased frequencies on selected routes in its recently announced 2022-2023 winter schedule from (30 October 2022 – 25 March 2023).

Air Canada is now taking pre-booking reservations for the only non-stop flisht from North Americal to Thailand. Air Canada (which allows Pets in Cabin) will start disrect flights from Vancouver to Bangkok starting in December, 2022.

More international events and local festivals are also being held throughout Thailand, including the annual Loi Krathong Festival, which takes place across the country. Starting in November, the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB 2022), which runs until 23 February 2023, and features works by 73 local and international artists.

In addition, as the host of APEC 2022, the country is hosting several APEC meetings, most recently the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) is scheduled for November 14-19, 2022.

“In the future, the tourism authority is actively working to ensure Thailand remains a top-of-mind destination for travellers from across the world, such as with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign,” Mr. Yuthasak stated.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to the campaign, the ‘Write Your New Chapter‘ TVC was released to express the Amazing New Chapters theme and to connect tourists worldwide through a cinematic perspective to show them Thailand has a plethora of holiday alternatives with something for everyone.

The goal is to encourage travellers to discover Thailand and write their chapters, which they can then share with their friends and family to urge them to visit.

Thailand is working toward more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive tourism, per the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model. The kingdom will continue to be promoted as a world-class destination with existing and new tourism experiences awaiting discovery by travellers worldwide.

This will be shown alongside NFT products such as Nature to Keep, Food to Explore, and Thainess to Discover, which are the key highlights of the “Amazing New Chapters” campaign.