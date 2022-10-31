Connect with us

Entertainment

Drummer D.H. Peligro Of The Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Has Died At The Age Of 63
Advertisement

Entertainment

In 'The Witcher' Season 4, Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill

Entertainment

Brooke Eden And Hilary Hoover Have Married Again In Mexico. It Will Be The Singer's Second Marriage To Her Wife

Entertainment

This Topless Selfie Of Madonna Shows Her In a Celebratory And Confident State

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know about Paramount Plus

Entertainment

While Eating Chinese Food, Millie Bobby Brown Likes To Watch Mariah Carey Sing

Entertainment

Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories

Entertainment

Panic! 'House Of Memories' To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here's Why

Entertainment

Butcher Babies Throw Down The Metal Cover Of "Best Friend"

Entertainment

'The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli Crashes a Car With James Gandolfini

Entertainment

What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Paid 10 Crores by Asif Ali Zardari for a Private Event?

Entertainment

James Gunn And Peter Safran Will Lead DC Studios For Warner Bros. Discretion

Entertainment

'House of the Dragon Season 2': What You Need to Know?

Entertainment

Is From Scratch Returning With Season 2, Release Date, Cast List, Story Plot, Update?

Entertainment

The Lost Festival Of Destiny 2 Solves a Major Problem

Entertainment

Carly Simon Is Filled With Sorrow After The Deaths Of 2 Sisters

Entertainment

'Good Kid, Mad City' By Kendrick Lamar: Storytelling Lesson

Entertainment

The Peripheral Show, It's a Futuristic Show Inspired By Ancient Fears

Entertainment News

Jury Finds Kevin Spacey Not Guilty of Rapp's 1986 Sexual Abuse Claim

Entertainment

Browsing Popular Forms Of Entertainment

Entertainment

Drummer D.H. Peligro Of The Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Has Died At The Age Of 63

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Drummer D.H. Peligro Of The Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Has Died At The Age Of 63

(CTN News) – The Dead Kennedys have announced the passing of D.H. Peligro, the group’s long-time drummer. D.H. Peligro was 63 years old.

It was reported on October 28 that Hazard, born Darren Henley, passed away from “trauma to his head resulting from an accidental fall” in his Los Angeles home.

Originally from St. Louis, Danger had played drums for other bands, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers. 

As a result of his sudden and tragic passing, the Kennedy family have stated that all “arrangements are pending.”

He joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and remained a member of the band until his death in 1986, despite the band’s breakup. His last appearance with the band was on October 15, when they performed in Spain, according to their Instagram account.

Currently, the band is on tour in Europe.

As a member of the Chili Peppers D.H. Peligro for a brief period in 1988, Hazard had an impact on bassist and founding member Flea.

He shared his grief on Twitter, writing, “D.H. Peligro forever and ever. The funniest, kindest, and rockiest of brothers. I love you forever, brother.”

Additionally, Danger has played with a number of bands, including Nailbomb, The Two Free Stooges, Lock-Up, The Feederz, etc.

According to the American Independent Music Awards, he led his own group, D.H. Peligro, whose third album, “Sum of Our Surroundings,” was named Rock Album of the Year.

SEE ALSO:

In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4, Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill

This Topless Selfie Of Madonna Shows Her In a Celebratory And Confident State

Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories
Related Topics:
Continue Reading