(CTN News) – The Dead Kennedys have announced the passing of D.H. Peligro, the group’s long-time drummer. D.H. Peligro was 63 years old.

It was reported on October 28 that Hazard, born Darren Henley, passed away from “trauma to his head resulting from an accidental fall” in his Los Angeles home.

Originally from St. Louis, Danger had played drums for other bands, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

As a result of his sudden and tragic passing, the Kennedy family have stated that all “arrangements are pending.”

He joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and remained a member of the band until his death in 1986, despite the band’s breakup. His last appearance with the band was on October 15, when they performed in Spain, according to their Instagram account.

Currently, the band is on tour in Europe.

As a member of the Chili Peppers D.H. Peligro for a brief period in 1988, Hazard had an impact on bassist and founding member Flea.

He shared his grief on Twitter, writing, “D.H. Peligro forever and ever. The funniest, kindest, and rockiest of brothers. I love you forever, brother.”

Additionally, Danger has played with a number of bands, including Nailbomb, The Two Free Stooges, Lock-Up, The Feederz, etc.

According to the American Independent Music Awards, he led his own group, D.H. Peligro, whose third album, “Sum of Our Surroundings,” was named Rock Album of the Year.

