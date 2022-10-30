This Topless Selfie Of Madonna Shows Her In a Celebratory And Confident State

(CTN News) – Madonna knows how to make everyone do a double take with her racy, sex-positive photographs and hot takes. The new photograph is truly one of her raciest and most NSFW photos to date!

On October 28, Madonna posted a photo on her Instagram story that caused everyone to do a double take. Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of her book Sex with a topless photo that has been causing quite a stir on the internet.

The photo shows wearing a golden corset that accentuates her hourglass figure.

As she shows off her bare chest (with emojis covering her nipples! ), her ombre brass hair is delicately running down her chest as she holds back the rest. In this sexy photo, she knows she is going to set the internet ablaze!

Madonna recently discussed the 1992 coffee book she published which depicted soft-core pornographic imagery heavily influenced by S&M practices.

Her sex-positive work in the entertainment industry has started a revolution among newer artists, she stated in her Instagram story a few weeks ago. In her words, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP.”

She can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a$$ and Miley Cyrus can ruin the party. Thank you very much. Of course, that sparked a great deal of controversy.

Whatever the day, controversy, or circumstances, Madonna always ensures that all eyes are on her.

How much is the Madonna worth?

Introduction. As of October 2022, Madonna’s net worth is roughly $850 Million, making her one of the richest singers in the world. What is this? Madonna Louise Ciccone, also known as The Queen of Pop, or The Material Girl, is one of the most iconic and influential pop stars in the world.

SEE ALSO:

Panic! ‘House Of Memories’ To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here’s Why