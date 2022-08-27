Joey DeFrancesco – Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

(CTN News) – A professional jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and occasional singer, Joey DeFrancesco was born on April 10th in 1971. Know his cause of death and net worth.

As a sideman with jazz musicians like trumpeter Miles Davis, saxophonist Houston Person, and guitarist John McLaughlin, Joey DeFrancesco released more than 30 albums under his own name.

At the age of 16, Francesco signed his first record deal. Internationally, he has performed with David Sanborn, Arturo Sandoval, Larry Coryell, Frank Wess, Benny Golson, James Moody,

Steve Gadd, Danny Gatton, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Cobb, George Benson, Pat Martino, Tony Monaco, John Scofield, Lee Ritenour, Joe Lovano.

He has also worked with Ray Charles, Bette Midler, Janis Siegel, Diana Krall, Jimmy Smith, and Van Morrison, among others.

Joey DeFrancesco Professional Career, Family, And Education

DeFrancesco was very young when he signed an exclusive recording contract with Columbia Records.

The organ was brought back to jazz music in 1980 by his appearance on All of Me. During the same tour, DeFrancesco joined Miles Davis and his band.

On Davis’ chart-topper Amandla from 1989, Joey played keyboards.

Around this time, DeFrancesco began playing the trumpet. Johnny, DeFrancesco’s brother, plays blues guitar. His grandfather, Joseph, was also a musician. Joey DeFrancesco attended Philadelphia High School.

Gloria DeFrancesco confirmed Joey’s death. His son is Ashley Blue

Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022, which marked his death anniversary. No official cause of death was given, but he had a number of health issues when he died.

Joey DeFrancesco Death