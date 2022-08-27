Entertainment
Joey DeFrancesco – Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022
(CTN News) – A professional jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and occasional singer, Joey DeFrancesco was born on April 10th in 1971. Know his cause of death and net worth.
As a sideman with jazz musicians like trumpeter Miles Davis, saxophonist Houston Person, and guitarist John McLaughlin, Joey DeFrancesco released more than 30 albums under his own name.
At the age of 16, Francesco signed his first record deal. Internationally, he has performed with David Sanborn, Arturo Sandoval, Larry Coryell, Frank Wess, Benny Golson, James Moody,
Steve Gadd, Danny Gatton, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Cobb, George Benson, Pat Martino, Tony Monaco, John Scofield, Lee Ritenour, Joe Lovano.
He has also worked with Ray Charles, Bette Midler, Janis Siegel, Diana Krall, Jimmy Smith, and Van Morrison, among others.
Joey DeFrancesco Professional Career, Family, And Education
DeFrancesco was very young when he signed an exclusive recording contract with Columbia Records.
The organ was brought back to jazz music in 1980 by his appearance on All of Me. During the same tour, DeFrancesco joined Miles Davis and his band.
On Davis’ chart-topper Amandla from 1989, Joey played keyboards.
Around this time, DeFrancesco began playing the trumpet. Johnny, DeFrancesco’s brother, plays blues guitar. His grandfather, Joseph, was also a musician. Joey DeFrancesco attended Philadelphia High School.
Gloria DeFrancesco confirmed Joey’s death. His son is Ashley Blue
Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022, which marked his death anniversary. No official cause of death was given, but he had a number of health issues when he died.
Joey DeFrancesco Death
Joey DeFrancesco died on 25th August, in year 2022. He was having multiple health issues when he passed away but an official death reason has not been given.
Joey DeFrancesco was a four-time Grammy Award-nominee, with more than 30 recordings as a leader.
In Grammy nominations in year 2004, 2010, and 2020, DeFrancesco was a 9-time winner of Down Beat and achieved the Down Beat Readers Poll every year since 2005.
Joey received a number of JazzTimes Awards as well.
Joey DeFrancesco was an inaugural member of the Hammond Hall of Fame, inducted in 2013.
Brian Auger, Billy Preston, Steve Winwood, and his mentor, namely Jimmy Smith were the other people inducted into this Hall of Fame.
Joey DeFrancesco’s Net Worth
In 2022, Joey DeFrancesco’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million.
When did Joey DeFrancesco’s?
What instruments does Joey DeFrancesco play?
SEE Also:
Monkeypox Outbreak Might be Slowing As Cases Fall in Major Cities, Says CDC
Twitch Announces a Special Sub-Event for September
Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 26, 2022: Jackpot $135 Million