Connect with us

Entertainment

Joey DeFrancesco - Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Jamie Foxx' Goes Full Trump With Unbelievable Impression

Entertainment

KGF Chapter 3 is Coming Soon: Check Release & Trailer

Entertainment Movies

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment

The Nun 2 Will Hit Theaters Next Halloween Season

Entertainment

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

Entertainment

iBomma - Watch & Free Download House Of The Dragon On iBomma.net

Entertainment

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

Entertainment

"The Last of Us" Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Entertainment

The Rehearsal's Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

Entertainment

Is It Better to Go to a Comedy Show on a Weekday or Weekend?

Entertainment

Thailand Movie Legend & Director Sombat Metanee has Dies at 85

Entertainment

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Entertainment

Can House Of the Dragon Save the HBO Franchise?

Entertainment

Soap2Day 2022 - Watch Free HD Movies & TV Series On Soap2day.to

Entertainment

Tamilrockers 2022 – Watch & Download Latest Tamil, Telugu Movies On Tamilrockers.com

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022: How To Download Latest Movies in HD On Ibomma.net

Entertainment

Joey DeFrancesco – Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Joey DeFrancesco - Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

(CTN News) – A professional jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and occasional singer, Joey DeFrancesco was born on April 10th in 1971. Know his cause of death and net worth.

As a sideman with jazz musicians like trumpeter Miles Davis, saxophonist Houston Person, and guitarist John McLaughlin, Joey DeFrancesco released more than 30 albums under his own name.

At the age of 16, Francesco signed his first record deal. Internationally, he has performed with David Sanborn, Arturo Sandoval, Larry Coryell, Frank Wess, Benny Golson, James Moody,

Steve Gadd, Danny Gatton, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Cobb, George Benson, Pat Martino, Tony Monaco, John Scofield, Lee Ritenour, Joe Lovano.

He has also worked with Ray Charles, Bette Midler, Janis Siegel, Diana Krall, Jimmy Smith, and Van Morrison, among others.

Joey DeFrancesco Professional Career, Family, And Education

DeFrancesco was very young when he signed an exclusive recording contract with Columbia Records.

The organ was brought back to jazz music in 1980 by his appearance on All of Me. During the same tour, DeFrancesco joined Miles Davis and his band.

On Davis’ chart-topper Amandla from 1989, Joey played keyboards.

Around this time, DeFrancesco began playing the trumpet. Johnny, DeFrancesco’s brother, plays blues guitar. His grandfather, Joseph, was also a musician. Joey DeFrancesco attended Philadelphia High School.

Gloria DeFrancesco confirmed Joey’s death. His son is Ashley Blue

Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022, which marked his death anniversary. No official cause of death was given, but he had a number of health issues when he died.

Joey DeFrancesco Death

Joey DeFrancesco died on 25th August, in year 2022. He was having multiple health issues when he passed away but an official death reason has not been given.

Joey DeFrancesco was a four-time Grammy Award-nominee, with more than 30 recordings as a leader.

In Grammy nominations in year 2004, 2010, and 2020, DeFrancesco was a 9-time winner of Down Beat and achieved the Down Beat Readers Poll every year since 2005.

Joey received a number of JazzTimes Awards as well.

Joey DeFrancesco was an inaugural member of the Hammond Hall of Fame, inducted in 2013.

Brian Auger, Billy Preston, Steve Winwood, and his mentor, namely Jimmy Smith were the other people inducted into this Hall of Fame.

Joey DeFrancesco’s Net Worth

In 2022, Joey DeFrancesco’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million.

When did Joey DeFrancesco’s?

What instruments does Joey DeFrancesco play?

SEE Also:

Monkeypox Outbreak Might be Slowing As Cases Fall in Major Cities, Says CDC

Twitch Announces a Special Sub-Event for September

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 26, 2022: Jackpot $135 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading