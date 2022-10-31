Thailand Eases Restrictions on Importing Cannabis Seeds

Thailand’s Department of Agriculture has issued a new decree to relax prohibitions on the import of hemp and cannabis seeds. Cannabis seeds can now be sent to Thailand from abroad by air, sea, or land.

Because it is no longer necessary to treat the seeds with fungicide, there is no need to identify the fungicide or the amount used in the disinfection process in the plant safety certificate.

Other limits previously established remain enforceable, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul, with such importers needed to apply for an import permission from the Department of Agriculture.

Hemp and Cannabis seeds must not be genetically modified and must be imported in clean containers free of insects, other seeds, soil, plant, or animal remains.

Most significantly, she stated, imported seeds must be accompanied by a plant safety certificate provided by the exporting country’s national plant protection organization.

When the cannabis and hemp seeds arrive at Thailand’s ports of entry, they will be inspected to confirm that they match the information given in the papers; if not, the authorities will have the seeds destroyed.

New Rules for Cannabis Seeds in Food

Thailand’s Public Health Department has issued three edicts regarding the use of cannabis and hemp in food and spices, including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Traisuree Traisoranakul, Deputy Government Spokesperson, stated today (Sunday) that the edicts, which went into effect on October 23rd, are meant to strengthen rules on the use of Cannabis plants and their extracts in food and spices by food manufacturers and vendors.

THC levels in spices must not exceed 0.0032% by weight, while CBD levels shall not exceed 0.0028% by weight. THC and CBD levels in other food products must not exceed 1.6 milligrams and 1.41 milligrams per unit of content, respectively. The concentration of the chemicals must be specified on the product label.

The second directive pertains to cannabis seedlings. The restriction on the quantity of CBD in cannabis seeds used for food, cannabis oil, and cannabis protein has been abolished, but the restriction on the amount of THC remains in place.

The third edict states that CBD can be utilized as an ingredient in food goods when combined with other non-harmful chemicals.

The three edicts were issued in accordance with the 1979 Food Act in order to close loopholes in regulations governing the non-medical use of cannabis, hemp, and CBD extracts.

The Cannabis Bill, passed its first reading in the Lower House of Representatives and is still awaiting its second and final readings.

The three edicts were issued in accordance with the 1979 Food Act to close loopholes in regulations governing the non-medical use of cannabis, hemp, and their extracts, while the Cannabis Bill, which was reviewed after its first reading in the House of Representatives, is still awaiting its second and final readings.

Cannabis Cafes in Bangkok

Bangkok is teeming with cannabis cafés and dispensaries selling high-quality, imported buds of every kind of marijuana under the sun at exorbitant prices. There are some lesser-known sites in Bangkok that sell decent quality, Thai-grown inexpensive cannabis.

Most of Bangkok’s main cannabis cafés are appealing because they provide a space to roll up and smoke. You will also know exactly what you are purchasing.

Lined-up jars of imported, aromatic bright green buds are labelled with the name, whether it’s an indica (sleepy effect), sativa (energizing effect), or a hybrid. You will also be aware of the precise percentages of CBD and THC in each strain.

Staff at well-known cannabis hotspots have decent English abilities and are educated about their products, as they mostly cater to visitors.

The disadvantage is that the heavy stuff (18%-30% THC) would cost you between 700 and 1000 baht per gram in most large cafes. You may also be charged an additional service charge at times.

However, most cannabis cafes will often give you a discount if you buy in bulk.