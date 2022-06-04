Shakira & Gerard Pique Officially Split After A Long Relationship

(CTN News) – The rumor of Shakira and Gerard Pique splitting began earlier this week in reports claiming the Barcelona footballer had strayed from her. On June 4, 2022, the Hips Don’t Lie actress confirmed the rumors via her publicist.

Shakira announces separation from Gerard Pique

Shakira’s publicist announced on Saturday that she and Gerard Pique will part ways. The couple had been together for 11 years and have two children together. As stated by the publicist, they have parted ways with partying, and ask that everyone respect their privacy for their children’s sake.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

Shakira allegedly caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks ago, leading to their split, according to a report from El Periodico. According to reports in Spain, Pique ‘stayed alone in his own apartment for quite a while’ after Lovers On The Run caught him cheating.

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s relationship timeline

Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together for about 11 years. They have two children named Milan and Sasha. Their love story began during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Shakira and former footballer Gerard Piqué have shared a beautiful, long-lasting relationship. Apparently, the couple did not live together for the past few weeks, and they share two sons. A strong relationship was built when they met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup , after which they parted ways for a while before getting back together. In September 2012, Shakira confirmed her pregnancy on her official website, and after that, in January 2013, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a boy named Milan Piqué Mebarak. The couple welcomed their second baby, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, in late January 2015.

Shakira reportedly hinted about the crack in their relationship in the song ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro in 2022.