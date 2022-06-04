Shakira & Gerard Pique Officially Split After A Long Relationship

Table of Contents
- 1 Shakira announces separation from Gerard Pique
- 1.1 Shakira and Gerard Pique’s relationship timeline
(CTN News) – The rumor of Shakira and Gerard Pique splitting began earlier this week in reports claiming the Barcelona footballer had strayed from her. On June 4, 2022, the Hips Don’t Lie actress confirmed the rumors via her publicist.
Shakira announces separation from Gerard Pique
Shakira’s publicist announced on Saturday that she and Gerard Pique will part ways. The couple had been together for 11 years and have two children together. As stated by the publicist, they have parted ways with partying, and ask that everyone respect their privacy for their children’s sake.
“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.
Shakira allegedly caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks ago, leading to their split, according to a report from El Periodico. According to reports in Spain, Pique ‘stayed alone in his own apartment for quite a while’ after Lovers On The Run caught him cheating.
Must Read: UEFA Unveil Champions League Team of the Season & Name Best Player, Check Full Awards List
Shakira and Gerard Pique’s relationship timeline
Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together for about 11 years. They have two children named Milan and Sasha. Their love story began during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.