The Most Expensive FIFA World Cup In History

(CTN News) – In November 2022, Qatar will host the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East. In 2002, Korea and Japan hosted the tournament in Asia. Qatar is the second Asian country to host the event since 2002.

Due to the extremely hot weather in the country, this will be the first World Cup to be held in winter. It was decided to take this step because it would be difficult for European players to cope with such hot weather.

Qatar spent $200 billion on infrastructure to host the FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the most expensive tournament in history. The tournament will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The temperatures in Qatar, even though the event occurs in the winter, are still high during the daytime even though the event is set to occur in the winter. NBC reported that Qatar has spent $200 billion on its infrastructure, making every stadium air-conditioned.

There is an agreement between the organizing committee and the government of Qatar where alcohol will be permitted in a few “tourist zones”.

In the 30 days leading up to the World Cup, Hamad International Airport is expecting to receive about 1,300 daily flights.

With a total of eight stadiums, 32 teams will be taking part in the World Cup.