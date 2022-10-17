Here’s How Hailey Bieber Looks With Bright Red Hair For Halloween 2022

(CTN News) – Halloween begins whenever Hailey Bieber declares it to be so. Following up on her recent witch costume, the model debuted red hair to further embrace her scary side.

Hailey decided to become a redhead on Saturday (October 15). In what appears to be a wig, Hailey showed off her bright red hair.

As part of her transformation, Hailey Bieber wore a vibrant shade of red that included long bangs and wispy accents. A ponytail was pulled up with the remaining hair.

Makeup artist Leah Darcy created the complementing glam, which included a bright red lip, sparkly eyeshadow, and a top coat of Rhodes Peptide Lip Treatment.

She also showcased her moody Halloween mani, which featured all-black nails, in a few photographs and a TikTok video.

As Hailey later appeared at the Academy Museum Gala with her usual hair color, the transformation was only temporary.

Our team is definitely a fan of Hailey Bieber temporary stint with red. Despite not revealing the occasion for her wig and white tank, Hailey hasn’t been shy about embracing Halloween.

She coordinated with Kylie earlier this week, wearing witch costumes while enjoying pizza. As part of that transformation, Hailey painted her skin green in order to embody her witchy spirit.

She announced the arrival of October 1 with dark red lipstick, long oval nails, and smoky eyeshadow at the beginning of the month.

Though Halloween is still a few days away, Hailey Bieber latest looks are certainly serving as costume inspiration. Choosing a witch costume is always a popular choice, and a wig or temporary coloring can easily be used to change your hairstyle.

It is also possible to create a Stranger Things-inspired costume if you are not interested in any hocus pocus. Don’t forget to watch some scary movies while you are at it!

SEE ALSO:

Jack Harlow Will Double As a Musical Guest For Overworked SNL Hosts

Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dies At 23