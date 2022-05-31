Man vs Bee: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More

(CTN News) – The legendary comedian is back. In the new Netflix comedy series ‘Man vs Bee,’ Rowan Atkinson star of ‘Mr. Bean,’ ‘Johnny English’ and ‘Blackadder’ will take center stage. A brand new trailer shows the comedian battling a honeybee, and the real thing is bound to be as ridiculous as it sounds.

‘Man vs Bee’: all you need to know…

A new Netflix slapstick show Man vs Bee will be available from 24 June 2022. There will be 10 episodes, however, each will only last around 10 minutes. This will only add to the chaotic nature of the show.

Man vs Bee Plot and Trailer

In the official Netflix synopsis, it reads: ‘Bumbling dad Trevor tries to get the best of a cunning bee whilst house-sitting a posh mansion – but only ends up causing more chaos.’ The trailer shows the main character Trevor getting into all sorts of trouble while trying to get rid of the bug, including reckless driving and even using a flamethrower. This series of ludicrous events will definitely bring back memories for fans of ‘Mr. Bean’ and ‘Johnny English.’

Man vs Bee Cast and Crew

Rowan Atkinson and Johnny English author William Davies are creating the new series. Following the same theme, Johnny English was also the debut film of David Kerr, the director of Man vs Bee.

The cast is dominated by bumbling Trevor (Rowan Atkinson) and his arch-enemy, a CGI bee. There are other notable characters as well.

Jing Lusi (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) will play the owner of the swanky house and Notting Hill’s Julian Rhind-Tutt will portray her husband. The film will feature Claudia Blakely (Pride and Prejudice) as Trevor’s ex-wife and Greg Mchugh as the Gardener. In addition to Chizzy Akudolo and Aysha Kala, we have Chizzy Akudolo as the judge.