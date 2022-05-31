UEFA Unveil Champions League Team of the Season & Name Best Player, Check Full Awards List

(CTN News) – UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Real Madrid and Liverpool was exciting and nail-biting, as the tournament’s social media handle announced the team of the season. In just 12 appearances for Los Blancos, Karim Benzema scored 15 goals in the competition, making him the player of the season.

Los Blancos appeared down and out until Benzema inspired them to some incredible comebacks against the likes of PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City. In addition to Benzema, Vinicius Junior, who scored the winning goal in the final, was named the young player of the season.

UEFA Champions League team for the season consists of four Real Madrid and Liverpool players, and a player from each Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Must Read: Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Dies At Age 25 In A Car Accident

UEFA Champions League team of the season revealed

Aside from the player of the season Karim Benzema and the young player of the season Vinicius Junior, the other two Real Madrid stars on the UEFA Champions League team of the season are midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made some incredible saves to deny Liverpool in the final.

🥇 UEFA’s Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season 👏👏👏@Benzema | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2022

Although the Reds failed to win the final, they displayed some outstanding defensive skills throughout the tournament. The UCL team of the season 2021/22 includes Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, center-back Virgil van Dijk, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Must Read: Human Rights Groups Urge FIFA to Earmark $440 Million for Qatar Migrant Workers

🥇 UEFA’s Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season 👏👏👏@vinijr | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2022

In the meantime, the UCL technical panel included star PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who almost single-handedly guided PSG to the Champions League quarter-finals before eventual champions Real Madrid mounted an incredible comeback. In eight matches in the UCL, he scored six goals, including both goals for PSG against Los Blancos in the Round of 16.