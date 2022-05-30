Doctor Strange 2′ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2022 After Beating ‘The Batman’

(CTN News) – The latest Marvel film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has smashed another record by becoming the highest-grossing film of 2018. According to the latest data, Sam Raimi’s film overtook DC’s The Batman to get the top spot. In comparison, Robert Pattinson’s superhero flick has earned $769 million in its lifetime.

Doctor Strange 2 dethrones The Batman to become the highest-grossing film of 2022

Apparently, Doctor Strange 2 has earned over $350 million in the United States alone, while its overseas collections are estimated at $465 million, bringing its total to approximately $815 million. Analysts expect it to reach $950 million globally, but are uncertain whether it will surpass the billion-dollar mark.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular character in the film, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2018 film Doctor Strange. The film follows on from Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also features Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in important roles.

However, The Batman does not belong to the DC Extended Universe, as it is a standalone film. Robert Pattinson played Bruce Wayne, the caped crusader who fights crime and uncovers corruption in Gotham City in Matt Reeves’ film. His nemesis, the Riddler, targets Gotham’s elite.