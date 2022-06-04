Instagram Extends Reels Duration To 90 Seconds

(CTN News) – The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has announced a few new features, including an expansion of Reels from 60 to 90 seconds.

Instagram said in a blog post on Friday that the lengthening of Reels would allow creators to show their authentic selves.

Creators will have more time to share more about themselves, film more behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of their content, or anything else they want to do with the extra time.

In addition, Instagram Reels now allows users to add their own audio directly to their stories.

Instagram added, “Use the import audio feature to add commentary or background noise from any video longer than five seconds on your camera roll.”

“Make sure you like your voice in the recording because it may be used in other reels, too.” they added.

Additionally, the latest feature allows users to poll their audience on what should happen in their next video so they can influence the storyline themselves.

According to Instagram, they will continue to invest in building new ways for you to create connections with your audience and entertain them with Reels. We are looking forward to seeing what you come up with and how you use these new tools.”