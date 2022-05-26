Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale – Watch Online For Free

(CTN News) – How is it possible that we’ve already reached the finale of Chicago Fire season 10? It’s time for a wedding, and here’s how to watch it live online.

The Stellaride wedding has been a “will they or won’t they” situation for the whole Chicago Fire season 10. Several times, it looked like things would end. She ghosted Severide completely when she went to Boston, and she was not overly sorry when she returned.

When it came to Gallo, they argued. Clearly, Severide did not like Stella’s way or the highway. The episode’s penultimate scene raised a few questions.

Severide made it clear that he still loves Stella in the end. He wants to marry her, but he’s terrified of the thought. Marriage scares him, but running into burning buildings doesn’t.

Casey and Brett return in the Chicago Fire season 10 finale

It’s time for a wedding, which means Casey is back. He was always Severide’s best man. There would have been a riot if Casey hadn’t returned for this episode.

Brett is back as well. There are a few photos of her, and it’s possible that she can help Violet. Violet is still dealing with the Emma situation. It’s clear that Emma’s former firehouse chief is aware that there is a problem with this woman, but he won’t reveal any details. How can Brett help?

Here are the promo and synopsis for Chicago Fire’s season 10 finale:

Watch Chicago Fire season 10, finale lives:

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Start Time: 9/8c

Episode: Season 10, Episode 22, “This Magnificent City of Chicago”

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on the NBC website or app.