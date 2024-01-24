Nominations For Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Tops Scorsese, Poor Things, And Barbie

(CTN News) – Seeing as Oppenheimer has the most nominations, Nolan has a good chance of winning his first Oscar next month.

Besides being nominated for best film, best director, and best adapted screenplay, the film is also shortlisted in 13 other categories. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt are also vying for the role. There are the most nominations since 2018’s The Shape of Water, which won four awards, including best picture and director.

He is also a frontrunner for next month’s Bafta awards – where he has also never won anything.

It is Scorsese’s 10th best director nomination for the true crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon. However, their Oscar prospects remain bright despite the Baftas snub. The nominations are not open for Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition to becoming the first Native American actor nominated for the award, Gladstone renews the race between her and Poor Things star Emma Stone, who won a Golden Globe earlier this month.

The Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor went to Mark Ruffalo and Yorgos Lanthimos, respectively. Lanthimos is now in the running against Nolan, Scorsese, Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest, and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall.

Triet is therefore the only female director in the category, with Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Past Lives’ Celine Song shut out. There were eight nominations for Barbie, including adapted screenplay, supporting actor Ryan Gosling, two entries for best song, and a surprise nomination for supporting actress America Ferrera.

Yet Barbie and Past Lives are included in the 10 best picture nominees, along with Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and American Fiction, The Holdovers, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest.

This radically experimental film about Helga and Rudolph Höss just outside Auschwitz, where Glazer was camp commander, is now in the running for five Oscars, including best international film. The Zone of Interest, which was shot in Poland in German, is the first British film to be nominated in the category since Paul Morrison’s Welsh-language Solomon and Grace in 1984.

Its star, Sandra Hüller, was not named to the supporting actress shortlist. However, for leading actress, she will compete against Stone, Gladstone, Annette Bening (for Nyad) and Carey Mulligan (for Maestro).

Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Leonard Bernstein’s personal and professional struggles won awards in seven categories, including sound and makeup. In addition to best actor, Cooper’s original screenplay is nominated.

The surprise inclusions of Colman Domingo for Rustin and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction were widely predicted to be Murphy and Paul Giamatti. Colman Domingo plays a curmudge-only teacher in The Holdovers.

