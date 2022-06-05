Elon Musk To Help Amber Heard Pay Off $10.35m In Damages?

(CTN News) – After Amber Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, Elon Musk reportedly helped her make a substantial gift to charity. Now he may help the actress once more by paying $10.35m in damages to Depp’s estate.

Speculation is rife that Heard may turn to Tesla’s billionaire CEO for help with paying the hefty amount.

There are rumors and speculations that if Heard seeks help from the SpaceX boss, he would not deny her damages to Depp.

Musk, who had been expected to be a witness in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Heard, declined to testify and wished the couple to move on.

The defamation trial between the ex-couples ended June 1 after a jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 that mentioned her past claims of abuse against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

Despite being awarded $15m in damages, Depp was limited to paying $10.35m as a result of legal limits, but he had to pay $2m to Heard after her countersuit was won.

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer, confirmed that the actor cannot afford to pay Johnny Depp just over $10 million in damages.

Previously, Elon Musk avoided Johnny Depp’s defamation trial and seemed reluctant to intervene in the legal battle between the two ex-spouses. Heard seemed disappointed with Elon Musk’s behavior.