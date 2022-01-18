Connect with us

Moon Knight Will Premiere on Disney+ On This Date, Starring Oscar Isaac
Moon Knight Trailer Out: Marc Spector Turns Into the Fierce Moon Knight

It was Exciting for Betty White to Perform Live for Queen Elizabeth Once

Google Honors Late Star Betty White With a Special Easter Egg on Her Birthday

Joss Whedon Defends himself from Allegations of Justice League Misconduct by Calling Ray Fisher a 'Bad Actor'

There are 5 Common Misconceptions About Marilyn Monroe

Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: Watch Online to Save 20% on HBO Max

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened?

Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, How Did She Die?

Moon Knight Will Premiere on Disney+ On This Date, Starring Oscar Isaac

Moon Knight

Moon Knight -Marvel Studios has an entire year of surprises planned and is gearing up for some films and shows. Marvel Studios is ready to welcome another superhero to the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight, after WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. The release date for Moon Knight and the Marvel series is listed here.

MCU’s fifth series, Moon Knight, will be the fourth phase of the MCU’s fourth phase. Oscar Isaac will portray the main character. There is much anticipation about the series, and many fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Moon Knight is expected to debut on the streaming platform on March 30, 2022, according to a recent announcement. The episode will also be released on Wednesdays, just like Loki.

Moon Knight updates

The much-anticipated poster for Moon Knight was released recently by Marvel Studios. The poster showed a bandaged hand holding onto a crescent moon. Fans have been intrigued by the poster. Marvel Studios shared the poster, writing, “Check out the all-new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series on @DisneyPlus March 30.”

Earlier, Marvel released a teaser for the upcoming series. Oscar Isaac appears to be engaged in a battle with his alter-ego in the teaser. The mirror showed him looking in shock, shouting, and running in panic. Further, the snippet shows him turning into the Moon Knight. His highlight was beating someone up brutally. The film’s antagonist, played by Ethan Hawke, is seen as he fiercely says, “There’s chaos in you.” Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, is a former CIA agent who is rescued by Khonshu when he is on a mission. The Egyptian deity later becomes a human avatar on Earth. Marvel’s Moon Knight is one of its fiercest superheroes.

Jeremy Slater created Moon Knight. The song was written by beau DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenahan. There will be a total of six episodes. Mohamed Diab has helmed four of them, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have helmed the other two.

