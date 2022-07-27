Emmett Till: The Heartbreaking Story Drops In Trailer

(CTN News) – There are many tragic stories in our history, but one of the most well-known is that of Emmett Till, who was murdered by the police.

There is no better example of the kind of fear and hysteria that led to the dehumanization and degradation of Black citizens during the Jim Crow South than this example.

The film is scheduled to be released in October, which is the best time for an Oscar race, since I would like to invite you to witness first-hand the power of a mother’s love.

Watch the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son Emmett that has never been told before.

Emmett Till In theaters this October. DIRECTED BY: Chinonye Chukwu WRITTEN BY: Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chinonye Chukwu CAST: Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Haley Bennett. Emmett Till’s Biopic Is Understandably Polarizing. Is it necessary?

During the week of July 25, 1941, Emmett Till was born. On Monday, he would have celebrated his 81st birthday.

The reason I say “would have,” in the past tense, is because we all know that Till would not have survived his brutal and gruesome lynching on August 28, 1955.

A new trailer for an upcoming biopic detailing Till’s life, death, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s unfathomable resilience was released on the occasion of Till’s birthday-and it has been met with polarizing reactions from the public.

This film, according to a press release provided by The Root, is a profoundly emotional and cinematic documentary about the relentless pursuit of justice by Mamie Till Mobley for her 14-year-old son.

Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally killed by a lynching while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s powerful story of grief turned to action, we are introduced to the universal power of a mother to change the world no matter what she goes through.”

Of course, you are free to visit Till if you wish. Before you completely discard it, I hope you at least give it a fighting chance.

