Instagram Growth Strategy: 7 Effective Ways To Grow Your Instagram

With a massive user base of more than 4 billion active users, social media surely has become a breeding ground for most brands and marketers. Speaking of social media platforms, we simply cannot ignore or overlook the relevance of visual-dominated platforms like Instagram.

As a leading social media network, Instagram holds tremendous potential and helps massively to help brands engage and convert with their potential customers. Moreover, the vibrant presence of Instagram explains its huge user base of around 500 million daily active users which has given rise to Instagram marketing.

However, Instagram marketing requires proper planning and execution. In this post, we are going to tell you about a few strategies that can help brands and marketers effectively grow their Instagram. All these mentioned points are Instagram growth strategies that can help you tremendously to connect with your potential customers and make the most of your Instagram handle by using the correct set of growth strategies.

Without any further ado, let’s get started!

Top 7 Instagram Strategies To Grow Your Business

Make Sure That Your Bios & Captions Are Catchy

Even though Instagram is a visual platform, you need to be sure that you concentrate on the content bit too. Especially while uploading the posts, you need to pay extra attention to the captions as they may help you in attracting more potential customers.

Moreover, the first thing that prospects notice on Instagram before following an account is the bio section. The bio of a profile gives an insight to the users about the brand and what is it about. Reading it is when users decide if they wish to follow the brand or not. Hence, you need to be sure that your brand’s bio is to the point, crips, and gives details about your brand.

Determine Your Posting Schedule

Another factor you need to be careful about during Instagram marketing is that you should be aware of the time when your audience is most likely to be active. Targeting your audience at the right time is crucial as it helps in targeting them better.

Moreover, doing so would increase your click-through rate and also increase your chances of getting more conversions.

Reply To Your Comments & DM’S

Next up, you need to be aware that you should be connected and feel your audience connected with your brand. Make it a point to reply to your follower’s comments, irrespective of whether it is negative or positive. This helps you in gaining insight into what your audience thinks about your products.

Additionally, Instagram users highly use DM’s to interact personally with a brand. Make sure that you reply to the messages received.

Embed Instagram Feeds On The Website

Another great strategy that is highly used by brands and marketers is to embed Instagram feed on your website. Embedding social media feeds, especially Instagram feeds, enables brands to reap benefits like more engagement, building social proof, and motivating customers to purchase more products.

The embedding process is super simple and can be done using a responsive social media aggregation tool. The best part is that you can customize the Instagram widget as you like and also moderate its content depending on the tool chosen.

Use Instagram Stories, Reels & Live To Connect Better

Instagram keeps surprising its users with new features, and over the years they have become even more popular.

Make sure that you use features like Instagram stories to give behind-the-scenes work and glimpses to your followers. You can use reels for creating short videos and add elements like quirky sounds, background music, stickers, and backdrops to make them more interesting. Also, you can go live and take a few queries from your users and connect better.

Collaborate With Influencers

Instagram is a hub of influential content as it is a platform comprising a majority of influencers who promote specific brands and their products.

You can also collaborate with well-known influencers that belong to your niche and ask them to create content around your brand and post it. This would result in more brand recognition and awareness.

Run Giveaways

Lastly, another great strategy to use Instagram for growing your brand is to host giveaways. We bet there are thousands of different giveaways happening on Instagram presently as everyone loves freebies.

Make sure that you reveal the prize and it is enticing enough to get more participants and garner more engagement!

Final Thoughts

We have reached the end of this post and you are now aware of the significance of using Instagram for your business.

Instagram, being a major marketing touchpoint is a much sought-after social media platform that enables brands to significantly increase their conversion and engagement. Now that you know everything about how to use Instagram for your business growth, get going and make the most of these strategies!