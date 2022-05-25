Instagram Unveils New Vibrant Logo, Typeface & More As Part Of A Visual Refresh

(CTN News) – Instagram has announced that it is introducing a brighter icon along with new typography to its app as part of a visual refresh. Meta-owned photo-sharing company Imgur has stated that its new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

Instagram To Adds News Features

Instagram said, “We are bringing new life and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to support continued evolution in order to create immersive and inclusive experiences for our users.”

Instagram Sans is a new typeface designed with heritage in mind and includes global scripts. According to the company, “Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modeling process that made it feel alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colors, is the foundation of our color system.”

The gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo, and even in-app in Create mode, stickers, and Instagram Story rings, the photo-sharing platform explained. “We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient,” it added.

As part of its Stories and Reels features, Instagram Sans offers a new way for its users to express themselves on the platform. For the new feature, Instagram has partnered with language experts worldwide to adapt the typeface to be more inclusive of languages such as Arabic, Thai, and Japanese.

The typeface is evidently influenced by the app’s obsession with squares and circles. As Instagram said, “We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.” Instagram Sans combines both grotesque and geometric styles.

Instagram’s new logo has a vibrant gradient in order to make it feel ‘illuminated and alive. Brighter gradients will be visible in the app’s stickers, Create mode, and Story rings.