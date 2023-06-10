The Upcoming Film Twisted Metal Features Anthony Mackie’s Sweet Tooth John

(CTN News) – The Peacock network will premiere its first half-hour action comedy series, Twisted Metal, based on the long-running PlayStation video game series of the same name.

In Twisted Metal, various characters dive into souped-up cars attempting to blow each other to smithereens as they race across a post-apocalyptic landscape.

This might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of video game adaptations, but it looks like a lot of fun.

There are quite a few stars in this TV show, including Anthony Mackie, who plays the lead character John Doe, who is a “motormouthed milk man” who is trying to get across a devastated US.

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is cast as the badass car thief Quiet, Thomas Hayden Church (Spider-Man 3) is cast as the villainous highway patrolman Agent Stone, and Neve Campbell (Scream) plays the hearse-driving wheelwoman Raven in the film.

Also, there is Bojack Horseman’s Will Arnett who is playing the mascot of Twisted Metal, Sweet Tooth, a maniacal clown who drives an ice cream truck with a maniacal grin.

It is kind of a given that Sweet Tooth is going to be a major character in a Twisted Metal series, so we have all been waiting with baited breath to see how he will look on the screen.

The iconic clown is finally getting his first look in a new clip, which shows him fighting it out with Mackie’s John Doe in a casino setting:

Sweet Tooth wants to see the thong in Twisted Metal

Watching that clip, you would have guessed that this show is an action comedy, even if you hadn’t read the description. Sweet Tooth beats up John Doe and puts on “killin’ music,” aka Sisqó’s “Thong Song.”

He and John Doe bond over the music and seemingly decide to set aside their duel so that Doe can watch Sweet Tooth perform. For a series based on such a zany property as Twisted Metal, it might be the right move to keep things absurd.

It is interesting to note that Sweet Tooth appears to be so massive; either Arnett has gained a great deal of weight for this role, or he has enlisted the assistance of a body double.

Another important point to note is that the clip does not feature any of the series’ trademark vehicles of war. The good news is that Sweet Tooth and John Doe both mention their vehicles at various times, so you can bet there will be plenty of Mad Max-style car shenanigans as well.

Twisted Metal season 1 will be available on Peacock on July 27.

