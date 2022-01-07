The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’, Fans Call It ‘Album Of The Year’

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally been released online and fans are thrilled. In addition to Take My Breath, the 16-track LP features collaborations with several other artists, including Tyler, the Creator for Here We Go…Again and Lil Wayne for I Heard You’re Married. Other contributions come from Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, who struck up a friendship with The Weeknd over the pandemic.

The singer shared a screenshot from the album and wrote, “album out now (link in bio)” Then, his fans flooded the comment section to send their love to the singer, tagging the album as ‘album of the year’.

Another user wrote, “You worked so hard on this album that was so thought out and the transitions within the songs just created a masterpiece.” Another user agreed with the first and wrote, “You worked so hard on this album that was so thought out and the transitions within the songs just created a masterpiece.” I’m blown away every time you release a new song or album.”

The Weeknd’s new song gets a shoutout from Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reposted The Weeknd’s Instagram post on his Instagram stories while expressing his fondness. The Weeknd will celebrate the release of 103.5 Dawn FM with a Livestream that will air exclusively on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and in the Amazon Music app. According to Complex portal, while discussing the event, The Weeknd stated that the goal was to have all of his fans experience the new music at the same time in order to make the event truly memorable. It is the power of the ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ experience that maximum fulfillment occurs when all listeners tune in together,” he explained. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout,” the singer wrote in a note ahead of the album’s release last week. It’s time to let go and enjoy our new album together.”

