Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’, Fans Call It 'Album Of The Year'
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win the Best Actor Oscar, Dies at 94

Entertainment Trending News

Women Of The Movement Review - Cast, Release Date, and more

Entertainment

'Free Woman' Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos on Instagram

Entertainment Trending News

Rebelde - Netflix Will Premiere Rebelde Season 2 in 2022

Entertainment Trending News

Amazing Race 2022 - Season 33 Watch Free Live Stream

Entertainment Trending News

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 Watch Free Live Stream

Entertainment Trending News

This is Us Season 6 Watch Free Streaming Online

Entertainment Trending News

Andy Cohen and Cooper Hosted a Drunken New Year's Eve Show on CNN

Entertainment Trending News

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and It's All Here!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’, Fans Call It ‘Album Of The Year’

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally been released online and fans are thrilled. In addition to Take My Breath, the 16-track LP features collaborations with several other artists, including Tyler, the Creator for Here We Go…Again and Lil Wayne for I Heard You’re Married. Other contributions come from Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, who struck up a friendship with The Weeknd over the pandemic.

The singer shared a screenshot from the album and wrote, “album out now (link in bio)” Then, his fans flooded the comment section to send their love to the singer, tagging the album as ‘album of the year’.

Another user wrote, “You worked so hard on this album that was so thought out and the transitions within the songs just created a masterpiece.” Another user agreed with the first and wrote, “You worked so hard on this album that was so thought out and the transitions within the songs just created a masterpiece.” I’m blown away every time you release a new song or album.”

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Reportedly Had Dinner Together 

Justin Bieber Believe Tour Live In Bangkok This September 26th!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The Weeknd’s new song gets a shoutout from Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reposted The Weeknd’s Instagram post on his Instagram stories while expressing his fondness. The Weeknd will celebrate the release of 103.5 Dawn FM with a Livestream that will air exclusively on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and in the Amazon Music app. According to Complex portal, while discussing the event, The Weeknd stated that the goal was to have all of his fans experience the new music at the same time in order to make the event truly memorable. It is the power of the ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ experience that maximum fulfillment occurs when all listeners tune in together,” he explained. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout,” the singer wrote in a note ahead of the album’s release last week. It’s time to let go and enjoy our new album together.”

Also Check:

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Reportedly Had Dinner Together 

Justin Bieber Believe Tour Live In Bangkok This September 26th!

Mark Your Calendars – Here are 5 Awesome Music Festivals You

Selena Gomez Shares a TikTok About ‘Red Flags’ in a Relationsh

Bullet for My Valentine Begin Recording New Album in Thailand

 

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?