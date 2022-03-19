Brad Pitt’s Action-Drama ‘Bullet Train’ Gets A New Release Date

Bullet Train, Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated movie, is in theaters now. Sony Pictures recently announced that Brad Pitt’s film will now be released on July 29 rather than its original July 15 release date. According to Deadline, Sony’s 3000 Pictures will now release ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ on July 15 as a drama-mystery. On July 29, we’ll see a tight battle between Bullet Train, Focus Features’ horror-thriller Vengeance, and Paramount’s Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train to release on July 29

Bullet Train will get a little breathing room behind Disney’s MCU threequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will hit theaters on July 8. Brad Pitt stars in Bullet Train as a professional assassin who faces challenges on the first day of his job as he finds himself among other killers with a similar task on the train. Aside from Pitt, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, and Benito A Mart*nez Ocasio.

Bullet Train trailer

Must Read: Watch ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Plays A Deadly Assassin

The trailer of the film, which follows five assassins on a Japanese bullet train and how they discover that their assignments are all connected, was released recently. After Pitt is seen talking on the phone with a mysterious woman, the trailer shows a fight between him and Brian Tyree Henry on a bullet train in Japan. Pitt is asked to retrieve a suitcase that is on the bullet train. He has to face off several assassins who are after the suitcase in order to retrieve it.

David Leitch directed the film, which is based on K*tar* Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train. According to the synopsis, “Five assassins board a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not unrelated.”

Also Check: