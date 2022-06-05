Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan Tested Positive For COVID-19

(CTN News) – Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood King Khan, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. In recent days, another actor has tested positive for the drug-tainted in the film Raees

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was also believed to have contracted the novel virus earlier in the day. The Dhoom 3 actress also missed the IIFA 2022 ceremony in Abu Dhabi, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor (male) for Sardar Udham.

We look forward to learning more about Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina in the coming days. Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after an alarming spike in daily new Coronavirus cases was observed. The BMC has also requested that studios refrain from hosting parties in studios in light of the recent cases of Coronavirus. After testing positive for Covid-19, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines on Saturday. In spite of the fact that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had been invited to perform at this year’s IIFA ceremony, he had to forgo the occasion.