Katrina Kaif Tested Positive for COVID-19

Katrina Kaif has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the same day. Last week, she was set to begin shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, but the shoot was rescheduled after her test results came back negative. According to reports, this is also the reason why Kat couldn’t go to an event in Abu Dhabi with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The news outlet News18 reported that the quarantine period for Katrina Kaif has been completed.

The news that Kartik has been infected with the deadly virus was announced just yesterday, on the social media platform Instagram, with a quirky caption. According to reports, ETimes has also learned that Aditya Roy Kapur also tested positive yesterday, which has adversely affected the promotional schedule of his upcoming film, “Om: The Battle Within”. The BMC has issued fresh alerts to film studios in the K-West ward of Mumbai cautioning them not to organise parties due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases that are being reported in Mumbai.

On a personal note, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal and is blessed with a beautiful family. The couple tied the knot in December of 2021 in a destination wedding. A recent award ceremony asked Vicky about his marriage to Katrina Kaif, and his life as a couple. Vikky replied that she thought everything was going well and referred to it as ‘sukoon bhari’.

In addition to ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif also has ‘Tiger 4″ with Salman Khan.