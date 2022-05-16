China Witnesses Rise In COVID-19 Numbers With Shanghai Reporting Over 190 New Cases

(CTN News) – The Chinese mainland reported 253 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Chinese National Health Commission reported on 14 May. Shanghai reported 194 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and Beijing reported 32 cases. COVID-19 cases were also reported in Guangdong, Qinghai, Henan, and Sichuan.

For more than a month, Shanghai has been under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. Although the authorities have lifted and reimposed the lockdown at times, the lockdown in Shanghai has now lasted seven weeks. The lockdown in Shanghai is part of the Chinese government’s COVID-19 policy, which has been in place ever since China reported the first cases of the novel virus. In an interview with Vice Mayor Wu Qing, he said they would allow Shanghai to reopen “orderly” once the disease had been eliminated from society, which implies that any new cases will only be discovered among those already living in isolation. Wu Qing didn’t reveal the exact date, nor did he mention how the city with a population of 25 million would be opened.

People facing food shortages and other challenges in Shanghai posted videos on social media venting their anger. These videos have since been removed by censors. Meanwhile, authorities have ordered more daily testing for COVID-19 in Beijing, since the Chinese capital has reported smaller outbreaks of COVID-19. Beijing has suspended classes for students and has ordered people to work from home. Restaurants have been instructed to only offer takeout. As of May 14, China had reported 221,565 confirmed cases and 5,206 deaths. Further, 210,006 people have been cured of COVID-19.

‘Zero-COVID’ strategy is ‘not sustainable’: WHO Chief

On 10 May, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the “zero-COVID strategy” is not sustainable, taking into account the virus’ behavior. During a press conference, Ghebreyesus said that the “zero-COVID” strategy is not “sustainable,” remarks which were dismissed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Beijing’s “zero-COVID” strategy was defended by Zhao Lijian, who called the WHO’s remarks “irresponsible.” Zhao Lijian said people should look at China’s COVID policy “objectively and rationally,” and that they should avoid making “irresponsible remarks.”