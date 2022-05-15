New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Tests Positive For COVID-19

(CTN News) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.

There will be no meeting of parliament for the government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday and for the budget on Thursday, but “travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States will not be affected at this stage,” the statement said.

Jacinda Ardern Tests Positive For COVID

Despite being symptomatic since Friday evening, Jacinda Ardern’s rapid antigen test resulted in a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning, according to the hospital.

She has been kept in isolation since Sunday when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, the statement said.

The positive test means Jacinda Ardern will have to isolate herself until the morning of May 21, carrying out the duties she can to the best of her ability.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be speaking to the media in her place on Monday.

In a statement, Jacinda Ardern said she was gutted to be unable to be present for this milestone week for the Government.

“Our emissions reduction plan outlines the path towards achieving carbon zero, and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system,” she said. “However, as I mentioned earlier in the week, isolating with COVID-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year, and my family has had the same experience.”

Jacinda Ardern also revealed on Saturday that her daughter Neve tested positive on Wednesday.

Despite my best efforts, I’ve tested positive for COVID 19 along with the rest of my family,” Jacinda Ardern posted on her official Instagram account.