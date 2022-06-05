3 Killed & At Least 11 Injured After Mass Shooting In Philadelphia’s South Street

(CTN News) – Three people were killed and at least 11 others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Reports indicate that the Philadelphia Police Department responded promptly when it was alerted of a gunman on South Street. Police Inspector DF Pace stated at a press conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd as well as at a suspect. However, it was unclear whether the suspect was injured.

Hundreds of people were enjoying Philadelphia’s South Street, as they do every weekend when this shooting broke out,” Pace told the Associated Press (AP). In addition, he said that no arrests have been made and that the fate of the injured is still unknown. The officer added that the police have recovered two weapons.

Philadelphia Police have asked people to stay away from the area where the incident occurred. “*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and Philadelphia’s South Street. A number of people have been injured. Please avoid the area,” the police department tweeted.

Recent shootings once again trigger debate around gun laws in US

On June 1, a gunman opened fire at a medical building on a hospital campus in Oklahoma, killing at least three people. The shooting took place on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. According to reports, the gunman was identified as Michael Louis, who later shot himself dead. At least 19 students and two teachers were killed in a Texas shooting by an 18-year-old. With recent shootings, the pressure on the Joe Biden-led administration has increased. Following the Texas shooting incident on May 24, the debate around gun laws has received a new impetus.